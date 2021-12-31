Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Amcor PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Visa Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: AMCR, GBCI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, CL, GOOGL, JNJ, UL, ADBE, WMT, KO, MSFT, PEP, PG, XM, NVDA, KMB, NVO, CHD, ORCL, HSY, ACN, TMO, CERN, ADP, IDEV, IEMG, TELL,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, V, MRK, MDT, FISV, CLX, AAPL, ABT, DGX, BDX, CSCO, VB, VO, BRK.B, HON, AMGN, MMM, VBK, SYK, APD, VZ, NOBL, VOT, UPS, XOM, UNP, DLR, EMR, ITW, MCD, RTX, DUK, VTI, LMT, ABBV, D, LH,
- Sold Out: BABA, BA,
For the details of Keeler Thomas Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeler+thomas+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keeler Thomas Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,127 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,220 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,863 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.31%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,250 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,489 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.54%
Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Amcor PLC. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $11.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 304,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2751.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 2,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 268.41%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $83.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 33,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2501.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 2,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 25.56%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 42,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 498.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $52.789700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 31,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $494.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 6,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.
