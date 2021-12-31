Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc Buys CME Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells XPO Logistics Inc, GXO Logistics Inc,

New Purchases: ARKK, CP, ORCL, RDS.A,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CME Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Microsoft Corp, Roblox Corp, sells XPO Logistics Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, , First Midwest Bancorp Inc, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc owns 176 stocks with a total value of $80 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 82,974 shares, 27.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 119,585 shares, 24.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 86,940 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.32% CME Group Inc (CME) - 50,296 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,110 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 11,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 57 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 72.38%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $220.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 50,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 59.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 86,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.64%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $444.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06.

Sage Private Wealth Group, Llc sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.