Bfsg, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, TotalEnergies SE, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, AudioCodes

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, TotalEnergies SE, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Silver Trust, sells Pinnacle West Capital Corp, ISHARES TRUST, AudioCodes, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bfsg, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Bfsg, Llc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $719 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,737 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 54,480 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 74,600 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.02% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 467,713 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 94,519 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $54.099700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 115,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 195,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $149.423000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $102.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 17,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc initiated holding in Washington Federal Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.06 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 41,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3412.30%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 148,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 75.87%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $425.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 25,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $214.759900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 74,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 107.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.443200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 122,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in Matterport Inc by 162.23%. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $33.05, with an estimated average price of $23.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 215,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 59.23%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 122,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The sale prices were between $32.22 and $37, with an estimated average price of $34.9.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.

Bfsg, Llc sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $44.97 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.45.