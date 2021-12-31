Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Altfest L J & Co Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells ProShares Short S&P500, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Altfest L J & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco China Technology ETF, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, sells ProShares Short S&P500, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Invesco KBW Bank ETF, ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altfest L J & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Altfest L J & Co Inc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ALTFEST L J & CO INC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 595,832 shares, 12.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.47%
  2. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F (EMLP) - 1,114,355 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 668,568 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.89%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 318,588 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.91%
  5. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructur (VPN) - 832,671 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.40%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $113.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 120,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $15.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 449,108 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate (SRVR)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate . The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $43.28, with an estimated average price of $40.67. The stock is now traded at around $36.421000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 102,809 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ProShares Short Financials (SEF)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short Financials. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 365,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (PPH)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $74.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 51,782 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Altfest L J & Co Inc initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $40.07, with an estimated average price of $38.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 75,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.47%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 595,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1262.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $57.310800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 146,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 192.72%. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 203,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 630.66%. The purchase prices were between $47.66 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 165,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2326.52%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $124.913300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 40,717 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Altfest L J & Co Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 76.57%. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $99.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 98,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The sale prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18.

Sold Out: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $26.25 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $27.84.

Sold Out: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.41.

Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July (UJUL)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - July. The sale prices were between $26.91 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $27.4.

Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Sold Out: ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (YXI)

Altfest L J & Co Inc sold out a holding in ProShares Short FTSE China 50. The sale prices were between $14.84 and $17.25, with an estimated average price of $15.89.



