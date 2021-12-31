Corepath Wealth Partners Llc Buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Microsoft Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc

New Purchases: VNLA, MSFT, ACB,

VNLA, MSFT, ACB, Added Positions: IVV, TIP, IUSV, LQD, AGG, EFV, EFA, EEM, IWM, IAGG, HYG, ISTB, IJS, VTV, GBF, VUG, IJR, AOR, IVE, VHT, AOA, MMM, JNJ, GWX, AAPL,

IVV, TIP, IUSV, LQD, AGG, EFV, EFA, EEM, IWM, IAGG, HYG, ISTB, IJS, VTV, GBF, VUG, IJR, AOR, IVE, VHT, AOA, MMM, JNJ, GWX, AAPL, Reduced Positions: IGSB, CDC, IVW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, Microsoft Corp, Aurora Cannabis Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Corepath Wealth Partners Llc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COREPATH WEALTH PARTNERS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corepath+wealth+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 66,097 shares, 22.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 197,380 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 175,372 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 80,564 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 69,127 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Corepath Wealth Partners Llc initiated holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.41 and $8.5, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $4.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.