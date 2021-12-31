Wendell David Associates Inc Buys Pool Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, PRA Group Inc

New Purchases: LIN, KMI, WM,

LIN, KMI, WM, Added Positions: POOL, TMO, RTX, WSO, EW, PFF, PEAK, HD, PEP, ULTA, DUK, USB, V, EQIX, FPE, ORLY, PM, WELL, AMGN, MDLZ, TRMB, WEX, PYPL, FB, HEI, GNRC, CHTR, CAT, GOOG,

POOL, TMO, RTX, WSO, EW, PFF, PEAK, HD, PEP, ULTA, DUK, USB, V, EQIX, FPE, ORLY, PM, WELL, AMGN, MDLZ, TRMB, WEX, PYPL, FB, HEI, GNRC, CHTR, CAT, GOOG, Reduced Positions: INTU, AAPL, DIS, NKE, DHR, ACN, MA, ADP, MKC, ECL, GOOGL, FISV, ZTS, TJX, NEE, MSFT, EL, T, IDXX, FDS, CHD, CL, SHW, COST, BDX, HON, AMZN, FAST, ADBE, UNP, SYY, BF.B, XRAY, GWW, DE, KO, AMT, JKHY, BMO, VZ, SBUX, ABBV, PAYX, BCPC, FLO, EXPD, EQR, CSCO, ILMN, ORCL, OTIS, RHHBY, EOG, CARR, CDK, CMI, UNH, WBA, CTAS,

INTU, AAPL, DIS, NKE, DHR, ACN, MA, ADP, MKC, ECL, GOOGL, FISV, ZTS, TJX, NEE, MSFT, EL, T, IDXX, FDS, CHD, CL, SHW, COST, BDX, HON, AMZN, FAST, ADBE, UNP, SYY, BF.B, XRAY, GWW, DE, KO, AMT, JKHY, BMO, VZ, SBUX, ABBV, PAYX, BCPC, FLO, EXPD, EQR, CSCO, ILMN, ORCL, OTIS, RHHBY, EOG, CARR, CDK, CMI, UNH, WBA, CTAS, Sold Out: PRAA,

Portsmouth, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pool Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Linde PLC, Duke Energy Corp, sells The Walt Disney Co, AT&T Inc, PRA Group Inc, Bank of Montreal, Dentsply Sirona Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wendell David Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Wendell David Associates Inc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $989 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WENDELL DAVID ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wendell+david+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 338,066 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 135,733 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 192,541 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,524 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 127,973 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $307.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $148.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Pool Corp by 418.80%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $460.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 80.07%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $561.118100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $36.14, with an estimated average price of $34.51. The stock is now traded at around $34.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,295 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.39, with an estimated average price of $20.25. The stock is now traded at around $19.966300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 47.77%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $706.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wendell David Associates Inc sold out a holding in PRA Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.17 and $50.21, with an estimated average price of $44.52.