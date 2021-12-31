Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Boston Scientific Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Boston Scientific Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Anthem Inc, Visa Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LOCUST WOOD CAPITAL ADVISERS, LLC
  1. Linde PLC (LIN) - 475,737 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68%
  2. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 2,074,647 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,405 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  4. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 162,548 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 248,208 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%
New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 265,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 969,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,074,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $435.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 162,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 288,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,624,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $131.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 297,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.



