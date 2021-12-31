Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Boston Scientific Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Sells McDonald's Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

New Purchases: CSGP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Boston Scientific Corp, CoStar Group Inc, Anthem Inc, Visa Inc, sells McDonald's Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc owns 46 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Linde PLC (LIN) - 475,737 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.68% Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 2,074,647 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,405 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 162,548 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.67% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 248,208 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.75%

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.23 and $99.74, with an estimated average price of $83.73. The stock is now traded at around $67.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 265,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 85.79%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 969,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.07 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $41.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 2,074,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 30.67%. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $435.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 162,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $196.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 288,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 22.55%. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $20.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,624,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.13%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $131.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 297,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.