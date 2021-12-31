S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Clorox Co, Target Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp

New Purchases: WMT, BCS, MU, NEM, BMY, AWK, CLF, KO, NFLX, TX, DOC, GOOG,

WMT, BCS, MU, NEM, BMY, AWK, CLF, KO, NFLX, TX, DOC, GOOG, Added Positions: HON, SBUX, MDT, FB, ENB, JNJ, BSCO, D, BSCP, INTC, BUD, BSCN, DD, MA, ADP, LMT, AMZN, BSJN, BSCM, BSJO, V, BSJP, AAPL, CL, BRK.B, JPM,

HON, SBUX, MDT, FB, ENB, JNJ, BSCO, D, BSCP, INTC, BUD, BSCN, DD, MA, ADP, LMT, AMZN, BSJN, BSCM, BSJO, V, BSJP, AAPL, CL, BRK.B, JPM, Reduced Positions: MOAT, COST, UNH, TGT, IBM, JLL, VLO, NEE, SCHX, MMM, USB, TMO, PEP, MSFT, BSJM, XYL, ECL, CTVA, MCD, ACN, IJR, IJH, RTX, EMR, GD, LIN, IFF, LOW, CSCO, CBRE, WM, AMAT,

MOAT, COST, UNH, TGT, IBM, JLL, VLO, NEE, SCHX, MMM, USB, TMO, PEP, MSFT, BSJM, XYL, ECL, CTVA, MCD, ACN, IJR, IJH, RTX, EMR, GD, LIN, IFF, LOW, CSCO, CBRE, WM, AMAT, Sold Out: CLX, NOC, GEO, CRSR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Honeywell International Inc, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Walmart Inc, Barclays PLC, sells Clorox Co, Target Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, The GEO Group Inc, Corsair Gaming Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $230 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 621,305 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 601,512 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) - 586,179 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 584,924 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,401 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $138.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Barclays PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $11.27, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $10.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $157.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 80.16%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $199.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 23,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 194.04%. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.17%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $160.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 68.84%. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $158.99 and $178.17, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in The GEO Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.04 and $9.61, with an estimated average price of $8.2.

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC sold out a holding in Corsair Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $23.85.