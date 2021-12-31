Northside Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Datadog Inc, Procore Technologies Inc, Sells Vir Biotechnology Inc, Roblox Corp, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: PCOR, PL, TT, LRCX, MSEX, ES,
- Added Positions: FB, SNOW, DDOG,
- Reduced Positions: PFF, MSFT, ABT, JNJ, GOOGL, NVDA, CVS, JPM, UNH, WMT, CVX, INTC, DIS, ABBV, MDB,
- Sold Out: VIR, RBLX, ORCL, K, CNBKA, GILD, BAC,
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 303,824 shares, 27.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- ISHARES TRUST (DVY) - 633,050 shares, 20.51% of the total portfolio.
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 237,448 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 140,974 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,729 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 8,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Planet Labs PBC (PL)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Planet Labs PBC. The purchase prices were between $5.9 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 69,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63. The stock is now traded at around $170.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Middlesex Water Co. The purchase prices were between $100.08 and $120.3, with an estimated average price of $106.41. The stock is now traded at around $97.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Northside Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $580.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $255.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 22,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Northside Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 48.23%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $125.080100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vir Biotechnology Inc (VIR)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vir Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $54.03, with an estimated average price of $39.18.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.Sold Out: (CNBKA)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Northside Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.
