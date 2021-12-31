Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Maj Invest Holding A Buys KLA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Carnival Corp, American Express Co, Canadian National Railway Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Maj Invest Holding A (Current Portfolio) buys KLA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Carnival Corp, American Express Co, Canadian National Railway Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maj Invest Holding A. As of 2021Q4, Maj Invest Holding A owns 37 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Maj Invest Holding A's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maj+invest+holding+a/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Maj Invest Holding A
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,230,431 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
  2. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,668,861 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.68%
  3. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 631,902 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 896,087 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,737,360 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $376.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 562,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 954,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,668,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Maj Invest Holding A. Also check out:

1. Maj Invest Holding A's Undervalued Stocks
2. Maj Invest Holding A's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Maj Invest Holding A's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Maj Invest Holding A keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus