Maj Invest Holding A Buys KLA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Carnival Corp, American Express Co, Canadian National Railway Co

New Purchases: KLAC, BABA,

FB, LRCX, Reduced Positions: CCL, AXP, CNI, EBAY, LOW, UNP, PH, UNH, PGR, LEN, PKG, INTC, GNTX, AFL, TSCO, SCI, TER,

Investment company Maj Invest Holding A Current Portfolio ) buys KLA Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Carnival Corp, American Express Co, Canadian National Railway Co, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maj Invest Holding A. As of 2021Q4, Maj Invest Holding A owns 37 stocks with a total value of $6.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,230,431 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,668,861 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.68% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 631,902 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 896,087 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 1,737,360 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $376.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 562,159 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 954,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 44.68%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $294.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,668,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maj Invest Holding A sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.