LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO

New Purchases: NCLH, CTRA, EYLD, MUB, VRP, EEMX, SPIP, DLTR, CSX, MPW, SO, SHOP, HYEM, JKK, AQB,

NCLH, CTRA, EYLD, MUB, VRP, EEMX, SPIP, DLTR, CSX, MPW, SO, SHOP, HYEM, JKK, AQB, Added Positions: SPTM, JPUS, SPAB, SCHD, JPIN, JPST, QQQ, LMBS, MMP, TOTL, JPEM, TPYP, JPIB, PSXP, FLRN, QUS, DIA, QEFA, PENN, SPYG, SPDW, SPY, TSLA, VB, VBR, USMV, SPEM, VO, INTC, IAGG, O, IUSB, IMV, MRK, TOLZ, VBK, WPC, BACPL.PFD, DGRO, F, VGT, NVDA, PRFZ, INTF, UNH, ESGE, BIV, ZS, TIP, VDC, VEA, VTIP, LNT, XLRE, UNP, AMZN, BA, COST, DE, DUK, WFCPL.PFD, EMB, IEMG, JPSE, SLY, USB, GIS, VCR, FDX, LRGF, PSL, QUAL, SCHF,

HYLS, SHW, XOM, FVD, FXO, SCHP, FIW, REZ, JPM, ESGU, SPLG, GOVT, EFV, LMT, EFG, SHLX, T, VOO, VLUE, WMT, XSOE, AGGY, MSFT, AAPL, IYW, SCHA, BND, VTI, IVV, FTEC, BNDX, FALN, FITB, IJH, JNJ, LDP, AEP, BBY, CFO, D, PYPL, TMUS, LQD, JMST, PG, DIS, PDBC, PWV, IJR, SLYV, SPYD, VCSH, IRBO, VSMV, IHI, BTT, CVX, MLM, HD, NKE, ESGV, GOOGL, PEP, LLY, COP, CAT, CASY, AME, APD, ET, NVG, ABT, MDYG, DVN, SLYG, VTV, VYM, MCD, NSC, PFE, IWF, IWD, CRM, SBUX, TMO, UPS, VZ, WFC, V, AVGO, GM, Sold Out: FIXD, FYX, FMB, FNX, FDL, OKE, RDVY, BSJN, DOV, FTSL, FMHI, FPE, QQEW, SGOL, CWB, FTSM, HYD, ABBV, BGS, IP, NLY, CNA, MBB, RIO, FSMB, MOAT, BIBL, IXG, AGG, OGS, XLE, IDEV, FLOT, EMLC, FB, XBI, RPAI, SLVM, UEPS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, sells First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LexAurum Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, LexAurum Advisors, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,090 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 233,067 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,342 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 246,928 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.44% JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) - 109,486 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.32%

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81. The stock is now traded at around $18.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 29,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.76 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $34.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.658900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $30.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 162.52%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 23,367 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $339.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 87.83%. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 23.55%. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $47.78, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $46.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.030800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 44,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP by 32.50%. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $40, with an estimated average price of $37.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The sale prices were between $52.88 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.23.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $56.65.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $106.68, with an estimated average price of $102.09.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The sale prices were between $32.2 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05.