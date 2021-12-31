Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Buys Rockwell Automation Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, Sells 3M Co, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Extra Space Storage Inc

New Purchases: SPY, IYC, PFE, INFY, FDM,

SPY, IYC, PFE, INFY, FDM, Added Positions: ROK, FISV, SYK, CNI, SCHA, PG, MDT, PEP, VBK, SCHM, TGT, NVS, LMT, JNJ, GS, SLB, EPD, UL, EW, CVX, ALL, GOOGL,

ROK, FISV, SYK, CNI, SCHA, PG, MDT, PEP, VBK, SCHM, TGT, NVS, LMT, JNJ, GS, SLB, EPD, UL, EW, CVX, ALL, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: AAPL, XLY, BNS, NVO, ACN, MSFT, IJH, WSM, GOOG, NKE, NVDA, IYW, SCHE, KMB, FDL, IDV, CVS, MGC, RSP, VIG, VTI, AMZN, BKNG, VLO, MOO,

AAPL, XLY, BNS, NVO, ACN, MSFT, IJH, WSM, GOOG, NKE, NVDA, IYW, SCHE, KMB, FDL, IDV, CVS, MGC, RSP, VIG, VTI, AMZN, BKNG, VLO, MOO, Sold Out: MMM, IBUY, EXR, EMQQ, ET, IAG, GNUS,

Investment company Smithbridge Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Rockwell Automation Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF, Pfizer Inc, Infosys, sells 3M Co, Amplify Online Retail ETF, Extra Space Storage Inc, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc owns 110 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithbridge+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,171 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 32,043 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,258 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 105,819 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) - 41,276 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $425.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87. The stock is now traded at around $71.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,092 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.03 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $58.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 894.88%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $303.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 10,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The sale prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $54.57, with an estimated average price of $48.42.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.