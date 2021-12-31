Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust Inc, Sells Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

- New Purchases: AVB, EQR, ESS, AIV, BR, FDS, CB, VFC, CLX, VUSB,
- Added Positions: BSV, BND, EPRF, SMMU, VTEB, FLRN, FNDF, VTI, BAC, BNDX, SCHP, VXUS, AMZN, SE,
- Reduced Positions: VNQ, SCHO, AVUS, VOO, VEA, DFAC, DFUS, VOOV, VTWO, DFAT, AVUV, SCHH, DFAS, VNQI, ARKF, VWO, AVDV, AAPL, JHSC, VIG, MDY, DFAX, JPM, VB, EEM,
- Sold Out: MSFT, MINT, JNJ, DFIV,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,522,985 shares, 27.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 153,803 shares, 15.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 690,553 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 605,229 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 264,711 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94. The stock is now traded at around $234.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 12,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $90.55, with an estimated average price of $86.16. The stock is now traded at around $86.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 35,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89. The stock is now traded at around $323.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $8.14, with an estimated average price of $7.65. The stock is now traded at around $6.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 388,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95. The stock is now traded at around $153.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 138,762 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.Sold Out: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78.
4. Stocks that WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying