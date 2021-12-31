Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: PM, MCD, MO, UNP, MDLZ, MRK, KO, AMAT, XOM, DUK, LHX, MMM, BF.B, PPG, HUM, TRI, YUM, CRM, WFC, ARCC,
- Added Positions: MSFT, PEP, SPLK, DIS, PFE, CB, UBER, PYPL, LYB, COP, PG, SCHG, VLO, INTC, NSC, SPY, SCHV, BAH, MEOH, PSX, FB, JPM, EXPE, ACN, AGG, INFN, CMCSA, XLF, XLV, TGT, HON, AMZN, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: SCHW, AAPL, VCIT, FISV, CNC, JNJ, SAFM, BA, LOW, WMT, CFG, CVS, MCO, ORCL, AON, LLY, ABBV,
- Sold Out: IGIB,
For the details of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westbourne+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,742 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,535 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,243 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 258,545 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 30,610 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $249.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.914600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $269.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IGIB)
Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying