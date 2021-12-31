Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: PM, MCD, MO, UNP, MDLZ, MRK, KO, AMAT, XOM, DUK, LHX, MMM, BF.B, PPG, HUM, TRI, YUM, CRM, WFC, ARCC,

PM, MCD, MO, UNP, MDLZ, MRK, KO, AMAT, XOM, DUK, LHX, MMM, BF.B, PPG, HUM, TRI, YUM, CRM, WFC, ARCC, Added Positions: MSFT, PEP, SPLK, DIS, PFE, CB, UBER, PYPL, LYB, COP, PG, SCHG, VLO, INTC, NSC, SPY, SCHV, BAH, MEOH, PSX, FB, JPM, EXPE, ACN, AGG, INFN, CMCSA, XLF, XLV, TGT, HON, AMZN, BMY,

MSFT, PEP, SPLK, DIS, PFE, CB, UBER, PYPL, LYB, COP, PG, SCHG, VLO, INTC, NSC, SPY, SCHV, BAH, MEOH, PSX, FB, JPM, EXPE, ACN, AGG, INFN, CMCSA, XLF, XLV, TGT, HON, AMZN, BMY, Reduced Positions: SCHW, AAPL, VCIT, FISV, CNC, JNJ, SAFM, BA, LOW, WMT, CFG, CVS, MCO, ORCL, AON, LLY, ABBV,

SCHW, AAPL, VCIT, FISV, CNC, JNJ, SAFM, BA, LOW, WMT, CFG, CVS, MCO, ORCL, AON, LLY, ABBV, Sold Out: IGIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Splunk Inc, McDonald's Corp, Altria Group Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 101 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westbourne+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,742 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,535 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,243 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 258,545 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 30,610 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 16,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $249.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $66.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 11,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $241.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 109.09%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $171.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 63.45%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $115.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 19,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 63.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 46.18%. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.914600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 42.85%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $269.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Westbourne Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $58.55 and $59.76, with an estimated average price of $59.23.