Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc Buys Autodesk Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ansys Inc, Bandwidth Inc

- New Purchases: ADSK, WMS, SWK, MKC, SNOW, DMTK, NET, MTN, RBLX,
- Added Positions: GOOG, WK, DT, FRC, SEDG, TER, PLNT, DAVA, NVDA, TTEK, BLI, CMI, MS, ILMN, PEN, ABMD, VCYT, OLED, EVBG, SIVB, STAA, PODD, ADP, PLUG, ISRG, RSG, APD, VZ, PGR, UNP, USB, CFG, ABT, CSCO, SE, LPLA, ABBV, ZTS, CG, DSGX, ESS, WAT, DVA, BABA, DHR, CX, BBY, THRM, SCPL, AFL, HNST, IDXX, MDU, MET, KMB, JBSS, NSC, ORLY, OMC, PG, PHM, SWKS, MAXR, HSY, TMO, URI, UNH, GTN, KIM, WCC, TMUS, AWK,
- Reduced Positions: MA, KR, FRPT, JD, MSFT, EMR, ALB, PRFT, EXAS, T, XYL, IT, JXN, TSM, AVGO, NUE, TXN, TGT, CME, STLD, LMT, EPAM, TROW, MRK, STT, DIS, WTS, WSO, AZN, TSLA, CAT, BLK, FDX, PEP, PKG, COST, MMC, JEF, DOV, HD, HAS, CL, XLNX, LNG, KLAC, FB, BRK.B, DEN,
- Sold Out: ANSS, BAND, K, COLD, PCT, ALL, FLS,
For the details of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aegon+asset+management+uk+plc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,138,089 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,441,746 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 85,884 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 838,465 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,719 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $237.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 253,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 208,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 127,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 176,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $255.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 508,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Workiva Inc (WK)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87. The stock is now traded at around $110.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 437,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 788,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 117.06%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 584,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $218.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Veracyte Inc (VCYT)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 448,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.Sold Out: Bandwidth Inc (BAND)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.Sold Out: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.Sold Out: PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC. Also check out:
1. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK PLC keeps buying