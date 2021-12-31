Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc Buys Autodesk Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Sells Mastercard Inc, Ansys Inc, Bandwidth Inc

New Purchases: ADSK, WMS, SWK, MKC, SNOW, DMTK, NET, MTN, RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, McCormick Inc, Workiva Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Ansys Inc, Bandwidth Inc, The Kroger Co, Kellogg Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc. As of 2021Q4, Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $7.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,138,089 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,441,746 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 85,884 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.33% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 838,465 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70,719 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $237.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 253,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 208,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 127,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 176,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $255.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 28,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc initiated holding in DermTech Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 508,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Workiva Inc by 36.29%. The purchase prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87. The stock is now traded at around $110.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 437,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 32.56%. The purchase prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 788,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 117.06%. The purchase prices were between $17.39 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $21.56. The stock is now traded at around $8.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 584,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $238.08 and $288, with an estimated average price of $264.5. The stock is now traded at around $218.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 47,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc added to a holding in Veracyte Inc by 29.15%. The purchase prices were between $36.09 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $25.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 448,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Bandwidth Inc. The sale prices were between $64.59 and $91.89, with an estimated average price of $77.6.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Americold Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $28.13 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $30.98.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in PureCycle Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $8.79 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $12.03.

Aegon Asset Management Uk Plc sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.