JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: GS, CP, CACC, TGA, IWN, VOD, SD,

GS, CP, CACC, TGA, IWN, VOD, SD, Added Positions: MSFT, SPY, NVDA, SKM, BABA, XLV,

MSFT, SPY, NVDA, SKM, BABA, XLV, Reduced Positions: GSK, NFLX, TD, GLD, FB, HYG, XOM, BTG, BP,

GSK, NFLX, TD, GLD, FB, HYG, XOM, BTG, BP, Sold Out: EBND, BRK.B, DVY, KSU, GOLD, LYLT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Netflix Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ISHARES TRUST, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd. As of 2021Q4, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd owns 311 stocks with a total value of $810 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jtc+employer+solutions+trustee+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 5,993,336 shares, 32.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,082 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,609 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 199,570 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 690,871 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $329.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645. The stock is now traded at around $537.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in SandRidge Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 79.77%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $425.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 29,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.