JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Buys Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Netflix Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

- New Purchases: GS, CP, CACC, TGA, IWN, VOD, SD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, SPY, NVDA, SKM, BABA, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: GSK, NFLX, TD, GLD, FB, HYG, XOM, BTG, BP,
- Sold Out: EBND, BRK.B, DVY, KSU, GOLD, LYLT,
For the details of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jtc+employer+solutions+trustee+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 5,993,336 shares, 32.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.23%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 23,082 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,609 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
- Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 199,570 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 690,871 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio.
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $329.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,496 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $152.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TransGlobe Energy Corp (TGA)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in TransGlobe Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.49 and $3.39, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The purchase prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645. The stock is now traded at around $537.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 140 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SandRidge Energy Inc (SD)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd initiated holding in SandRidge Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $11.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 98.50%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $280.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 38,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 79.77%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $425.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 29,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 26.03%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 27.67%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $117.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd added to a holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd by 64.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.67 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $46.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $24.02 and $24.99, with an estimated average price of $24.56.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (DVY)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59.Sold Out: (KSU)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19.Sold Out: Loyalty Ventures Inc (LYLT)
JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd sold out a holding in Loyalty Ventures Inc. The sale prices were between $27.91 and $49.08, with an estimated average price of $32.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd. Also check out:
1. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd keeps buying