Rothschild Investment Corp Buys American Tower Corp, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells AMETEK Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

Investment company Rothschild Investment Corp Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Diamondback Energy Inc, BorgWarner Inc, Wolfspeed Inc, sells AMETEK Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Covanta Holding Corp, Danaher Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Investment Corp . As of 2021Q4, Rothschild Investment Corp owns 431 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+investment+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 354,107 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 159,429 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,088 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,277 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 149,860 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $241.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 67.38%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 232,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 184.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.317800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 60.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38.