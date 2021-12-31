Rothschild Investment Corp Buys American Tower Corp, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Diamondback Energy Inc, Sells AMETEK Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Covanta Holding Corp

- New Purchases: AMT, FANG, WOLF, CTRA, BITQ, SI, OLLI, NOC, MTOR, COUR, RBOT, TTE, ABCL, UWMC, UWMC, RIVN, DVY, MIRM, GLDM, MRNA, IIIV, VO, NSA, SYNH, TSC, BRPHF, CMG, OMCL, LOW, JLL, DTE, CCI, CTAS, CPT, BLK, FUND, SDC,
- Added Positions: GBTC, VNT, BWA, PRF, ALL, GSK, CVX, SPY, COHU, PXH, CMI, DKNG, BK, BG, ETN, LGGNY, STWD, VIG, VUG, EIX, FDX, MRK, NVO, PENN, QCOM, EBAY, RVT, PSX, NRZ, QUOT, PLTR, COIN, RPV, SYLD, VOO, VXF, AMZN, AIG, BAX, COP, EA, INTC, KMB, MGM, MRVL, NWL, NKE, PH, LIN, CRM, SPG, SBUX, UPS, WHR, V, CBOE, LYB, KMI, RGT, CHPT, CHPT, IWD, QQQ, ALB, AB, GOLD, BMRN, CAL, D, F, GE, GS, KR, MAC, MDT, MCHP, MS, VTRS, ORI, PNC, PXD, TGT, TSCO, UCTT, RTX, VWAGY, ZBH, DNP, MA, DFS, TEL, DG, SAFRY, APO, NMFC, VEC, VSTO, PYPL, U, ASO, RBLX, DGRW, ESPO, EWJ, FXI, IWM, KRE, RSP, SPLV, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: COST, DHR, ABBV, T, LMT, MSFT, PSA, BX, TCEHY, CVS, CSCO, NVDA, VZ, WBA, SPR, BABA, FLOW, AJG, LLY, MCD, TROW, ULTA, PM, TLYS, FB, TGLS, PANW, GOOG, DOW, AEE, AON, BP, EAT, CGEN, DUK, EXPE, XOM, HD, MDLZ, MMP, MAS, MSTR, NUE, PFE, STX, SO, SYY, VGR, WMT, WM, KKR, KHC, SQ, SNAP, OGN, EEM, VNQ, VPU, AMD, MO, AEP, AXP, AMP, VIAC, CNQ, CCL, CL, TCOM, DRI, DBD, DLR, DLTR, DPZ, TGNA, GILD, HUN, IP, K, OKE, PPL, PETS, PBI, SNY, SHW, SKX, USB, UNH, OLED, GWW, WNS, HBI, NIE, TAK, AVGO, GM, PDYPY, BHVN, ALLO, UBER, CTVA, GOCO, LI, ATHA, IBB, PXF, SLV,
- Sold Out: AME, PTON, CVA, BOOT, ATVI, XMLV, GTES, SYF, WMB, KWEB, MDC, RDS.B, RDS.A, ADPT, RIO, OPEN, TACO, DM, SLVM,
For the details of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rothschild+investment+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 354,107 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 159,429 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,088 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,277 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 149,860 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $241.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 19,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $113.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.39 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,130 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Rothschild Investment Corp initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $90.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 67.38%. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $53.49, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 232,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 184.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $42.317800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 46,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 26.88%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $118.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 32,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 60.94%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 47,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 120.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 27,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Rothschild Investment Corp added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 136.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in AMETEK Inc. The sale prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.Sold Out: Covanta Holding Corp (CVA)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Covanta Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Rothschild Investment Corp sold out a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38.
Here is the complete portfolio of ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP . Also check out:
1. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROTHSCHILD INVESTMENT CORP keeps buying