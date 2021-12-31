Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SkyOak Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Sells Cabot Growth ETF, Rafael Holdings Inc,

Investment company SkyOak Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Broadcom Inc, Ambarella Inc, sells Cabot Growth ETF, Rafael Holdings Inc, , Tesla Inc, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SkyOak Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, SkyOak Wealth, LLC owns 245 stocks with a total value of $393 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SkyOak Wealth, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 116,616 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 280,717 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.65%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 130,273 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  4. PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR) - 97,090 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 55,732 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $242.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 27,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $391.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $523.645900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65. The stock is now traded at around $120.260300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Ambarella Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $186.03. The stock is now traded at around $129.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $55.88 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $57.95. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $129.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 36,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 58.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $123.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 69.35%. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $116.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Roku Inc (ROKU)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Roku Inc by 108.01%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $145.063700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 64.20%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $339.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Rafael Holdings Inc (RFL)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Rafael Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.91 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $13.11.

Sold Out: (STMP)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The sale prices were between $14.54 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $20.64.

Sold Out: (RPAI)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatrace Inc. The sale prices were between $56.46 and $78.76, with an estimated average price of $67.89.

Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

SkyOak Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37.



