Banc of California Hires Guillaume de Chalendar as SVP, Head of Media & Entertainment

Banc+of+California%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BANC) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A., California’s leading relationship-focused business bank, has hired Guillaume de Chalendar in the new position of SVP, Head of Media & Entertainment. In this position, de Chalendar will be responsible for the strategy and growth of Banc of California’s Media & Entertainment vertical, which serves entrepreneurs, businesses, sponsors, operators and talent and their business managers in the television, film, music and entertainment industries. de Chalendar will report to Jay Sanders, President, Specialty Banking, Deposits and Treasury Management.

Mr. Sanders commented, “We are thrilled to have Guillaume join Banc of California. Guillaume brings deep experience in significant areas of focus and growth for Banc of California. He joins a talented team that continues to build Banc of California’s reputation as the go to bank in Media & Entertainment.”

“Banc of California has a tremendous reputation in the area of entertainment finance and has built an enviable platform financing film and television production in the streaming age and other content creation,” said Mr. de Chalendar. “I look forward to working with our exceptional team to build on this success as we expand our lending and depository offerings to a broader set of media and entertainment-related clients.”

de Chalendar spent over nine years at Bank Leumi where he was Global Head of Media & Entertainment. Most recently, de Chalendar led similar efforts at Alvarium Investments, a multi-family office headquartered in London.

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with $8.3 billion in assets at September 30, 2021 and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the Bank). The acquisition of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp was completed on October 18, 2021, and assets totaled approximately $9.8 billion on a combined pro forma basis as of September 30, 2021. The Bank has 38 offices including 32 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through our dedicated professionals, we provide customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. We help to improve the communities where we live and work, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, we provide a higher standard of banking. We look forward to helping you achieve your goals. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

