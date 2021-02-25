National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Distributions

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NSA) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 distributions on its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (CUSIP Number 637870106) and its 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP Number 637870205).
For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, distributions to NSA’s common shareholders are classified on Form 1099-DIV as follows:
|
Declaration
|
Record Date
|
Payment
|
Total Distribution
|
Ordinary
Non-dividend
|
2/25/2021
|
3/15/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.321498
$ 0.028502
|
5/27/2021
|
6/15/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
$ 0.38
|
$ 0.349055
$ 0.030945
|
8/26/2021
|
9/15/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 0.376612
$ 0.033388
|
11/18/2021
|
12/15/2021
|
12/30/2021
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.413354
$ 0.036646
|
Totals for 2021
|
$ 1.59
|
$ 1.460519
$ 0.129481
For the tax year ended December 31, 2021, distributions to NSA’s preferred shareholders are classified on Form 1099-DIV as follows:
|
Declaration
|
Record Date
|
Payment
|
Total Distribution
|
Ordinary
Non-dividend
|
2/25/2021
|
3/15/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
$ 0.375
|
$ 0.375
$ 0.00
|
5/27/2021
|
6/15/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
$ 0.375
|
$ 0.375
$ 0.00
|
8/26/2021
|
9/15/2021
|
9/30/2021
|
$ 0.375
|
$ 0.375
$ 0.00
|
11/18/2021
|
12/15/2021
|
12/30/2021
|
$ 0.375
|
$ 0.375
$ 0.00
|
Totals for 2021
|
$ 1.50
|
$ 1.50
$ 0.00
The ordinary dividends in the tables above are “qualified REIT dividends” for purposes of Internal Revenue Code section 199A, reported in Box 5 of Form 1099-DIV.
NSA recommends its shareholders consult their individual tax advisors should there be any related questions regarding the above tables.
Upcoming Industry Conferences
NSA management is scheduled to participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference on March 6 - 9, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida.
About National Storage Affiliates Trust
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 6, 2021, the Company owned and operated over 1,000 self storage properties located in 40 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 65 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
