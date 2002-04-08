MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc., Announces its latest Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq CM: MRM), a holistic healthcare Company based in Japan (the “Company”), today announced its major Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, updated for the month of December 2021. Data is provided for all salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available and excludes certain salons where such information is not available.



The following monthly KPIs provide insight into the business fundamentals and progress of the Company, updated for the month of December 2021.

The number of salons was 312 in December 2021, up from 290 in the year-ago period, primarily as a result of the acquisition of another salon brand in May 2021. Due to the closure of a thermal bath facility in the previous month, four (4) salons located within the facility were closed.

Total customers served increased to 71,173 in December 2021 from 64,649 in the year-ago period. The increase is primarily due to seasonal factors and the recovery of economic activity from COVID-19.

Sales per customer increased to JPY 6,634 in December 2021, up from JPY6,486 in December 2020. The increase is attributed to the upselling of value-added optional services.

Our repeat ratio, a measure of repeat customers, decreased to 81.7% in December 2021 from 82.6% in the year-ago period.

Our operation ratio was 50.5% in December 2021, increasing from 48.2% in the year-ago period.

The total number of salons with data was 221 in December 2021, no change from December 2020. The number of salons with data decreases when we close salons with data available and increases as we open salons with such data.

Number of

Salons (*1) Number of

Salons with

Data (*2) Total Customers

Served (*3) Sales Per

Customer (*4) Repeat Ratio (*5) Operation Ratio (*6) December-20 290 221 64,649 JPY 6,486 82.6 % 48.2 % January-21 302 218 56,557 JPY 6,443 84.0 % 44.6 % February-21 302 218 56,370 JPY 6,443 83.0 % 47.6 % March-21 303 217 62,441 JPY6,352 81.9 % 47.0 % April -21 301 219 63,682 JPY 6,250 81.4 % 46.3 % May-21 313 212 66,604 JPY 6,370 80.6 % 48.7 % June-21 313 219 68,069 JPY 6,350 81.2 % 48.6 % July-21 314 220 70,912 JPY 6,498 81.0 % 48.1 % August-21 315 221 66,323 JPY 6,592 81.3 % 46.5 % September-21 316 221 65,130 JPY 6,428 82.0 % 46.7 % October-21 316 221 68,608 JPY 6,486 83.3 % 48.9 % November-21 316 221 65,569 JPY 6,466 81.9 % 47.7 % December-21 312 221 71,173 JPY 6,634 81.7 % 50.5 %

(*1) Number of Salons: Includes our directly-operated salons, and franchisees’ salons.

(*2) Number of Salons with Data: The number of salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*3) Total Customers Served: The number of customers served at salons for which comparative financial and customer data is available.

(*4) Sales Per Customer: The ratio of total salon sales to number of treated customers at all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*5) Repeat Ratio: The ratio of repeat customer visits to total customer visits in the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

(*6) Operation Ratio: The ratio of therapists’ in-service time to total therapists’ working hours (including stand-by time) for the applicable month for all salons for which comparable financial and customer data is available.

*Since July 2021, the salon operation business has been managed by Wing Inc., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contacts

Investor Relations Team

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6b6a7ed-74c8-4a9e-b6c5-33af5b4dcdea

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c71fdb9-6b5e-4e11-bf8c-d084e19dd969

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f8eeae9-b4b4-4838-b82f-de910d78bb06

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ef03496-6717-4235-8230-f4eb75f48e54

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4eaa0fbb-11ae-4861-b5e1-d36d21c56555