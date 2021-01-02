UDR Reports Tax Status of 2021 Distributions

UDR%2C+Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, reported today the tax status of its 2021 distributions paid to shareholders. The following table summarizes the nature of these cash distributions per share and provides the appropriate Form 1099-DIV box number:

Record

Date Payment

Date Distribution

Per Share Box 1a Total

Ordinary

Dividends Box 1b

Qualified

Dividends1 Box 2a Total

Capital Gain

Distr. Box 2b

Unrecaptured

Sec. 1250

Gain2 Box 2e

Sec. 897

Ordinary

Dividends1 Box 2f

Sec. 897

Capital Gain2 Box 3

Nondividend

Distributions Box 5

Sec. 199A

Dividends1 Common Shares: 1/11/2021 2/1/2021 $0.360000 $0.253747 $0.010065 $0.106253 $0.017280 $0.077063 $0.073199 $0.000000 $0.243682 4/9/2021 4/30/2021 $0.362500 $0.255509 $0.010135 $0.106991 $0.017400 $0.077598 $0.073707 $0.000000 $0.245374 7/12/2021 8/2/2021 $0.362500 $0.255509 $0.010135 $0.106991 $0.017400 $0.077598 $0.073707 $0.000000 $0.245374 10/11/2021 11/1/2021 $0.362500 $0.255509 $0.010135 $0.106991 $0.017400 $0.077598 $0.073707 $0.000000 $0.245374 Total $1.447500 $1.020274 $0.040470 $0.427226 $0.069480 $0.309857 $0.294320 $0.000000 $0.979804 Preferred Shares Series E: 1/11/2021 2/1/2021 $ 0.389800 $0.274752 $0.010898 $0.115048 $0.018710 $0.083442 $0.079258 $0.000000 $0.263854 4/9/2021 4/30/2021 $ 0.392500 $0.276655 $0.010974 $0.115845 $0.018840 $0.084020 $0.079807 $0.000000 $0.265681 7/12/2021 8/2/2021 $ 0.392500 $0.276655 $0.010974 $0.115845 $0.018840 $0.084020 $0.079807 $0.000000 $0.265681 10/11/2021 11/1/2021 $ 0.392500 $0.276655 $0.010974 $0.115845 $0.018840 $0.084020 $0.079807 $0.000000 $0.265681 Total $1.567300 $1.104717 $0.043820 $0.462583 $0.075230 $0.335502 $0.318679 $0.000000 $1.060897 (1) - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 1a. (2) - These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the amounts in Box 2a.

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), UDR, Inc. is disclosing below two additional amounts for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests.”

Record

Date Payment

Date Form 1099-DIV Box 2a,

Total Capital Gain

Distr. Per Share One Year Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share Three Year

Amounts

Disclosure Per

Share Common Shares: 1/11/2021 2/1/2021 $0.106253 $0.033053 $0.031411 4/9/2021 4/30/2021 $0.106991 $0.033283 $0.031629 7/12/2021 8/2/2021 $0.106991 $0.033283 $0.031629 10/11/2021 11/1/2021 $0.106991 $0.033283 $0.031629 Total $0.427226 $0.132902 $0.126298 Preferred Shares Series E: 1/11/2021 2/1/2021 $0.115048 $0.035789 $0.034011 4/9/2021 4/30/2021 $0.115845 $0.036037 $0.034247 7/12/2021 8/2/2021 $0.115845 $0.036037 $0.034247 10/11/2021 11/1/2021 $0.115845 $0.036037 $0.034247 Total $0.462583 $0.143900 $0.136752

Shareholders of record of the Company's common and preferred stock will receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareowner Services, the Company's 2021 distribution paying agent. The form will report the distributions paid and the amounts designated as total ordinary dividends, qualified dividends, total capital gains, unrecaptured section 1250 gains, section 897 ordinary dividends, section 897 capital gain, nondividend distributions, and section 199A dividends. If shares were held in "street name" during 2021, the IRS form will be provided by a bank, brokerage firm, or nominee. Because the Company's tax return has not yet been filed for the year ended December 31, 2021, the distribution allocations presented herein have been calculated using the best available information to date.

The tax treatment of these distributions by state and local authorities varies and may not be the same as the IRS's treatment. Because federal and state tax laws affect individuals differently, the Company cannot advise shareholders on how distributions should be reported on their tax returns. The Company encourages shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR%2C+Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2021, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 56,325 apartment homes including 1,417 homes under development. For over 49 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005408/en/