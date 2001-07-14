Bridge Investment Group Announces 2022 Managing Director, Senior Managing Director Promotions

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) (“Bridge”) announced today their 2022 promotions, including the promotion of Seunghwan+Lee to Senior Managing Director, and the promotion of nine colleagues to Managing Director.

“I am immensely proud of the Managing Director class of 2022,” said Robert Morse, Executive Chairman. “These hard-working individuals exemplify the talent and culture present within our organization, and through their contributions during their careers, have become stand-out leaders at Bridge. As we welcome a new class of Managing Directors, we look forward to these dedicated colleagues joining the ranks of current senior leadership in guiding our colleagues as we work together at Bridge.”

Please join us in congratulating the following for their promotion to Managing Director:

Todd+Compagno, Managing Director, Finance & Operations

Jared+Forsgren, Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer

Chad+Johnson, Managing Director, SVP, Bridge Property Management

Misong+Kim, Managing Director, Debt Strategies

Louis+Klein, Managing Director, Business Strategy

Charlotte+Morse, Managing Director, Investor Relations & Marketing

Patrick+Petersen, Managing Director, Bridge Debt Strategies, Originations

Connor+Tamlyn, Managing Director, Bridge Logistics Properties

Jim+Trythall, Managing Director, Bridge Development

“We are also excited to recognize Seunghwan Lee’s promotion to Senior Managing Director within the Client Solutions Group,” explained Dean Allara, Vice Chairman and Head of the Client Solutions Group. “His dedication to the firm has been instrumental as we expand our business in the Asia-Pacific region, and we look forward to continued years of partnership ahead.”

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge is a leading, vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes, with approximately $31.8 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021. Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select U.S. real estate verticals: logistics properties, multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, debt strategies, and agency mortgage-backed securities.

