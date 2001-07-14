Dun & Bradstreet Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (“Dun & Bradstreet”) ( NYSE:DNB, Financial), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced the date for the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings and its participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings before the market opens on February 15, 2022. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via the webcast should access the call through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dnb.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 844-200-6205 (USA), 833-950-0062 (Canada), or 929-526-1599 (International) and enter the conference ID: 112964. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 15, 2022, through March 1, 2022, by dialing 866-813-9403 (USA), 226-828-7578 (Canada), or +44 204-525-0658 (International). The replay passcode will be 197013.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

During the first quarter of 2022, Bryan Hipsher, Dun & Bradstreet’s Chief Financial Officer will:

Present at the Bank of America Securities Information Services Conference on Thursday, March 17, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Dun & Bradstreet’s Investor Relations website.

Participate in the Jefferies Business Services Summit on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

