Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, General Electric Co, RingCentral Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Wynn Resorts

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, General Electric Co, RingCentral Inc, Ford Motor Co, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Ansys Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Wynn Resorts, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 257,846 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,086 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,452 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,784 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,214 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $145.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 133.65%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 74.98%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $481.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 125.50%. The purchase prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26. The stock is now traded at around $137.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.32%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $160.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc still held 2,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 37.45%. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc still held 3,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc still held 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.