Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, General Electric Co, RingCentral Inc, Sells Ansys Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Wynn Resorts

36 minutes ago
Investment company Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, General Electric Co, RingCentral Inc, Ford Motor Co, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Ansys Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Wynn Resorts, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 143 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 257,846 shares, 15.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.66%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,086 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,452 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,784 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,214 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $96.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,478 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AirSculpt Technologies Inc (AIRS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $12.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $243.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 34.64%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $145.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 133.65%. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $173.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 74.98%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $481.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 714.29%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 125.50%. The purchase prices were between $137.06 and $153.92, with an estimated average price of $145.26. The stock is now traded at around $137.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc by 64.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $334.99 and $411.22, with an estimated average price of $385.21.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 34.32%. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03. The stock is now traded at around $160.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc still held 2,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 37.45%. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc still held 3,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc reduced to a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc by 31.25%. The sale prices were between $81.2 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $90.99. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc still held 2,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.



