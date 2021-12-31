Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Citizens & Northern Corp Buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, PPL Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, PepsiCo Inc

Wellsboro, PA, based Investment company Citizens & Northern Corp (Current Portfolio) buys AmerisourceBergen Corp, PPL Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, National Fuel Gas Co, sells NVIDIA Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, PepsiCo Inc, Johnson & Johnson, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Citizens & Northern Corp. As of 2021Q4, Citizens & Northern Corp owns 104 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 458,420 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
  2. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) - 569,096 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%
  3. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 473,867 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (EMB) - 140,681 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,531 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $114.08 and $133.77, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88. The stock is now traded at around $29.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: National Fuel Gas Co (NFG)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in National Fuel Gas Co. The purchase prices were between $55.71 and $64.49, with an estimated average price of $59.92. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Citizens & Northern Corp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $232.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Citizens & Northern Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 51.90%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Citizens & Northern Corp sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

Reduced: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.92%. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Citizens & Northern Corp still held 14,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.5%. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Citizens & Northern Corp still held 7,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $162.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Citizens & Northern Corp still held 11,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.



