Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Valmont Industries Inc

New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, DFIV, FBND, DFAS, VTEB, VEA, VUG, VTV, AMZN, TSLA, DFAI, COST, HCAT, VWO, DFAE, BND, IMOM, QVAL, FCOR, IEMG, JPHY, QMOM, BRK.B, BNDX, IVAL, HON, PEJ, VTI, WM, WFC, AWK, BABA, DFAT, CVE, COMP,

DFAC, DFAX, DFIV, FBND, DFAS, VTEB, VEA, VUG, VTV, AMZN, TSLA, DFAI, COST, HCAT, VWO, DFAE, BND, IMOM, QVAL, FCOR, IEMG, JPHY, QMOM, BRK.B, BNDX, IVAL, HON, PEJ, VTI, WM, WFC, AWK, BABA, DFAT, CVE, COMP, Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, T, GOOGL, VB, NKE, MCD, UNH, JNJ, DE, INTC, MUB, PG, HD, DIS, PEP, IBM, UPS, ED,

AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, T, GOOGL, VB, NKE, MCD, UNH, JNJ, DE, INTC, MUB, PG, HD, DIS, PEP, IBM, UPS, ED, Reduced Positions: VMI, BA, USB, CVX, CAT, CMI, PCAR, CSCO, IWF, RTX, SO, AXP, GLW, DHR, GE, XOM, VZ, ABBV, VXF, FTV, UNP, MA,

VMI, BA, USB, CVX, CAT, CMI, PCAR, CSCO, IWF, RTX, SO, AXP, GLW, DHR, GE, XOM, VZ, ABBV, VXF, FTV, UNP, MA, Sold Out: IVV, EFA, IJH, IWM, ISRG, IWD, MGK, MGV, GLD, BAC, FDX, VLO, VFH, MO, KO, QQQ,

Walla Walla, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Valmont Industries Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Boyer National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Baker Boyer National Bank owns 85 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+boyer+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,691,437 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 1,716,347 shares, 20.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,743 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.88% Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 295,710 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 157,038 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position

Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.51%. The holding were 1,691,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.6%. The holding were 1,716,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 295,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 157,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 75,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 69,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 98,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 22,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 260.43%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 331.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 84,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.28%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2616.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 187.77%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.

Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.