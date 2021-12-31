Baker Boyer National Bank Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Valmont Industries Inc
- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, DFIV, FBND, DFAS, VTEB, VEA, VUG, VTV, AMZN, TSLA, DFAI, COST, HCAT, VWO, DFAE, BND, IMOM, QVAL, FCOR, IEMG, JPHY, QMOM, BRK.B, BNDX, IVAL, HON, PEJ, VTI, WM, WFC, AWK, BABA, DFAT, CVE, COMP,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, GOOG, T, GOOGL, VB, NKE, MCD, UNH, JNJ, DE, INTC, MUB, PG, HD, DIS, PEP, IBM, UPS, ED,
- Reduced Positions: VMI, BA, USB, CVX, CAT, CMI, PCAR, CSCO, IWF, RTX, SO, AXP, GLW, DHR, GE, XOM, VZ, ABBV, VXF, FTV, UNP, MA,
- Sold Out: IVV, EFA, IJH, IWM, ISRG, IWD, MGK, MGV, GLD, BAC, FDX, VLO, VFH, MO, KO, QQQ,
For the details of BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+boyer+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,691,437 shares, 22.51% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 1,716,347 shares, 20.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,743 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.88%
- Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) - 295,710 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 157,038 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.51%. The holding were 1,691,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.6%. The holding were 1,716,347 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 295,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.57 and $53.35, with an estimated average price of $52.91. The stock is now traded at around $52.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 157,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $56.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 75,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Baker Boyer National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 69,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $161.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 98,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.53%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 22,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 260.43%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 829 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 331.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 84,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.28%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2616.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Baker Boyer National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 187.77%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 6,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Baker Boyer National Bank sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK. Also check out:
1. BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BAKER BOYER NATIONAL BANK keeps buying