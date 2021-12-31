Orgel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, ProShares Short S&P500, Trane Technologies PLC
- New Purchases: JAMF, JAMF, NVDA, VEA, CTAS, HD, ANTM, IVW,
- Added Positions: VIOO, SCHD, IVV, VOE, PULS, SCHF, VOT, QUAL, SCHE, INTF, SCHA, VCSH, IEFA, ESGV, VSGX, SCHX, AAPL, ESGE, MSFT, AMZN, IWM, VO, AGG, VTI, SPY, IJR, VOO, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: VYMI, MUB, IEMG, VUG, XEL, IWD,
- Sold Out: SH, TT, ESGU, EXAS, URI, EMXC,
For the details of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/orgel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Orgel Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 3,063,799 shares, 23.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
- PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) - 3,726,351 shares, 17.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.79%
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 1,690,094 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.62%
- Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) - 505,033 shares, 10.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1277.99%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 541,375 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $386.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1277.99%. The purchase prices were between $198.04 and $219.33, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $196.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.51%. The holding were 505,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.40%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 104,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.07%. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $144.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 88,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 489,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 117,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 162,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The sale prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.Sold Out: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The sale prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The sale prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18.Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Orgel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.
