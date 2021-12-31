Clear Investment Research, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Boeing Co, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF
- New Purchases: F,
- Added Positions: ANGL, IEMG, STIP, BSV, SCHP, SPHQ, ADBE, EMB, NFLX, IYR, AGG, HD, SCZ, IXUS, IWO, IAU, NVDA, MSFT, JPM, ACWX, IWR, IXC, ACWI, SNAP, SCHD, DIS, SLV, VFH,
- Reduced Positions: HYG, IVV, VNQ, IJH, IVW, IJR, SPLV, LDUR, IVE, BAC, IJT, TFC, FIXD, NEAR, QUAL, HYS, DGRO, BABA, PCY, BA, USMV, VYM,
For the details of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+investment+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,655 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,639 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.06%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 51,026 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.58%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 69,062 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 35,633 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04%
Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $20.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 142.75%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 37,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.23%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 21.02%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,207 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $519.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 55 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 37.74%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $387.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2550.00%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC. Also check out:
1. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs