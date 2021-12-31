Presima Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Realty Income Corp, Kite Realty Group Trust, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, , Extra Space Storage Inc
- New Purchases: O, KRG,
- Added Positions: AMT, MPW, LSI, VICI, ADC, CCI, CUBE, AIRC, GLPI, DEA, HR,
- Reduced Positions: DLR, CPT, DRE, PLD, AVB, BRX, EXR, HTA, HPP, WPC, INVH, WELL, SUI, HST, PGRE, SBRA, COLD, EQR, BDN, HIW, PEAK, PDM, VTR, ACC, SPG,
- Sold Out: COR, RPAI, NNN, STOR,
For the details of Presima Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/presima+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Presima Inc.
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 281,160 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
- Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 1,570,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
- W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 452,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
- AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 143,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
- Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 756,600 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
Presima Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Presima Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 384.95%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $248.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 110,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Presima Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.
