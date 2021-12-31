Presima Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Realty Income Corp, Kite Realty Group Trust, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, , Extra Space Storage Inc

New Purchases: O, KRG,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Realty Income Corp, Kite Realty Group Trust, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, , Extra Space Storage Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Presima Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Presima Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 281,160 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68% Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 1,570,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99% W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 452,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17% AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 143,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 756,600 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 384.95%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $248.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 110,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.