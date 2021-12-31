Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Presima Inc. Buys American Tower Corp, Realty Income Corp, Kite Realty Group Trust, Sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, , Extra Space Storage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Presima Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Realty Income Corp, Kite Realty Group Trust, sells Digital Realty Trust Inc, , Extra Space Storage Inc, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Presima Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Presima Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $586 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Presima Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/presima+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Presima Inc.
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 281,160 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.68%
  2. Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) - 1,570,500 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.99%
  3. W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) - 452,000 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.17%
  4. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 143,800 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
  5. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 756,600 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $68.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 62,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

Presima Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 71,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Presima Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 384.95%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $248.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 110,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: (RPAI)

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.15 and $48.07, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Presima Inc. sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $33.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Presima Inc.. Also check out:

1. Presima Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Presima Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Presima Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Presima Inc. keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY