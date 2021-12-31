Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Casella Waste Systems Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Ithaca, NY, based Investment company Tompkins Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Casella Waste Systems Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tompkins Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Tompkins Financial Corp owns 348 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TOMPKINS FINANCIAL CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,986 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,259 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25%
  3. WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 753,352 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  4. Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 248,481 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 49,878 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
New Purchase: Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST)

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.89 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.99. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Norwood Financial Corp (NWFL)

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Norwood Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK)

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 147.51%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD)

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American International Group Inc (AIG)

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.39%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Sold Out: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Sold Out: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $25.78 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.21.

Sold Out: VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT)

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.5.



