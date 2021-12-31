Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Casella Waste Systems Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: CWST, LQD, HYG, NWFL, CWB, MNDT, KD, SJNK, SPHY, VMW, ROP, SPGI, RIVN, RMD, SHOP, MTD, ESGD, LULU, TEAM, EPAM, DSS, DHI, CP, CNI, CDW, RACE, ASML, STE, ICLR,

XSOE, RTX, ISRG, ESGE, SUSA, PGX, BND, WMT, AMGN, BRK.B, DTD, SPY, AIG, PSA, PHYS, KMB, SYK, BMY, BSV, PSLV, PM, TSM, SHW, XLI, XLF, XLY, XLV, ALC, IWM, SHY, QQQ, GE, FCX, COP, CARR, A, Reduced Positions: VOO, IEFA, IEMG, MSFT, AAPL, USMV, TMP, BRK.A, RWL, HD, BA, AJG, GSIE, IJH, LLY, VOOG, AQN, BAX, DHR, JNJ, PG, PSK, TMO, V, WM, WFC, MDT, TEL, ABBV, GOOG, AMT, ADP, BKNG, AVGO, CL, CMCSA, DIS, ECL, FB, GD, GILD, RWJ, IJR, LOW, MELI, MCHP, NVDA, TRV, TSN, UNP, UNH, ANGL, VNQ, VO, AON, JCI, CB, T, ACM, AGX, CME, CVS, CAT, CVX, STZ, GLW, DELL, DEO, DG, D, DOW, DD, EOG, ELAN, ES, FE, F, FTV, GS, ITW, INTC, IBM, SPLV, KEY, LMT, MMC, MCK, NFLX, PPG, PAYX, PFE, CRM, SLB, SCHE, SO, SWK, STT, TXN, VLO, VWO, VGK, VMBS, VUG, VTV, VTRS, WAB, ZTS,

Ithaca, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Casella Waste Systems Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tompkins Financial Corp. As of 2021Q4, Tompkins Financial Corp owns 348 stocks with a total value of $564 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 240,986 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,259 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 753,352 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) - 248,481 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 49,878 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.89 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.99. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 31,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in Norwood Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.42 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $26.26. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $76.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 147.51%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $88.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 39.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.52%. The purchase prices were between $13.78 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.39%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 648 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 70.63%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $25.78 and $28.62, with an estimated average price of $27.21.

Tompkins Financial Corp sold out a holding in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF. The sale prices were between $16.98 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $18.5.