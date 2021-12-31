West Branch Capital LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

New Purchases: VOO, MOAT, NUE, FCX, RIVN, KLAC, STX, SPSB, EXFY, CEF, COIN, CZR, VCR, LAC, BX, STE, VDE, VXX, GS, IXN, LQD, XLU, META, MTUM, STIP, VCSH, BK, ISTB, ONL, BAMR, PATH, ZI, HUBS, MNDT, UI, WU, TRV, LUV, KAMN, FNF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Eli Lilly and Co, Accenture PLC, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, iPathA Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subinde, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Branch Capital LLC. As of 2021Q4, West Branch Capital LLC owns 468 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Branch Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+branch+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,887 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,543 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,551 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,159 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,281 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 50000.00%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $478.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 101.24%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 92.41%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $276.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.

West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17.

West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09.