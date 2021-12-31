West Branch Capital LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc
- New Purchases: VOO, MOAT, NUE, FCX, RIVN, KLAC, STX, SPSB, EXFY, CEF, COIN, CZR, VCR, LAC, BX, STE, VDE, VXX, GS, IXN, LQD, XLU, META, MTUM, STIP, VCSH, BK, ISTB, ONL, BAMR, PATH, ZI, HUBS, MNDT, UI, WU, TRV, LUV, KAMN, FNF,
- Added Positions: MSFT, TSLA, GOOGL, SOXX, PYPL, AMZN, MA, JPM, UNH, TMO, LLY, ACN, NKE, ADBE, CSCO, V, AVGO, PFE, DHR, EMB, CMCSA, FB, HD, TJX, CVX, BAC, DIS, ABT, PEP, ORCL, NFLX, MRK, GLD, VB, IVOL, IUSG, VTI, WFC, TGT, KO, CRM, NVS, GSK, XOM, COST, NLY, BIDU, SGDM, JQUA, IXUS, IXP, GLW, DD, FIVG, OGN, DOW, LHX, SO, AWK, UTG, HQL,
- Reduced Positions: MOG.A, NVDA, SCHO, VZ, SHV, EMR, HYG, T, VYM, LMT, ETN, TMUS, IWM, JO, RTX, VBR, FNCL, GOOG, DUK, GM, PM, BKNG, WBA, CVS, IJR, UPS, SRE, ITOT, RUN, PFF, CLX, MDT, MCD, DE, KMB, K, HON, GIS, GD, OTIS, KD, SLVM, DIA, ZNGA, FLOT, BMY, BCE, AMGN, MMM, CARR, REZI, BHF, IR, ASIX, TLRY, TLRY, ACB, CGC, RDS.A, QCOM, NTAP, C, IP, IBM, GILD, D,
- Sold Out: CLF, IFF, FTV, DCUE, SOLN, BSJL, GDX, IYC, IYK, MDP, CEM, PRLB, CLDR, ARLO,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 148,887 shares, 11.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,543 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 47,551 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,159 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,281 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $404.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 640 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.62 and $77.28, with an estimated average price of $75.1. The stock is now traded at around $73.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $63.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $39.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
West Branch Capital LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 50000.00%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $478.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 101.24%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 487 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 92.41%. The purchase prices were between $292.08 and $329.01, with an estimated average price of $311.04. The stock is now traded at around $276.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 666.67%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $69.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
West Branch Capital LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73.Sold Out: Southern Co (SOLN)
West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $50.05 and $53.75, with an estimated average price of $51.74.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)
West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The sale prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17.Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)
West Branch Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09.
