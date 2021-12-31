Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Clean Yield Group Buys International Business Machines Corp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells , Biogen Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines

2021-12-31
Norwich, VT, based Investment company Clean Yield Group (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Smith & Nephew PLC, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Kilroy Realty Corp, Kirkland Lake Gold, sells , Biogen Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont Corp, T. Rowe Price Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clean Yield Group. As of 2021Q4, Clean Yield Group owns 450 stocks with a total value of $313 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Clean Yield Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 89,816 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 26,000 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio.
  3. VanEck Green Bond ETF (GRNB) - 436,510 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
  4. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 215,858 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  5. TELUS Corp (TU) - 346,800 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.81 and $39.45, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $37.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Clean Yield Group initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.08 and $87.16, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $90.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 328.59%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 19,621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC by 48.08%. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $33.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 110,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Kilroy Realty Corp by 39.41%. The purchase prices were between $63.03 and $72.47, with an estimated average price of $68.26. The stock is now traded at around $63.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 54,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 146.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 193.20%. The purchase prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Clean Yield Group added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 32.87%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (CNBKA)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $115.05 and $115.29, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

Clean Yield Group sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.



