WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Mastercard Inc, Analog Devices Inc

- New Purchases: MA, ADI,
- Added Positions: ABBV, VGK, EFA, FDX, SBUX, GILD, SPY, MDT, BUG, COP, MSFT, LYB, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: IEV, JPM, AAPL, GS,
These are the top 5 holdings of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,085 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,225 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,410 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 69,270 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 32,907 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.
WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.
