WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Mastercard Inc, Analog Devices Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Mastercard Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.. As of 2021Q4, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. owns 40 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthbridge+investment+counsel+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 337,085 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 181,225 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,410 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 69,270 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 32,907 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $349.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 702 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $161.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 45.84%. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $132.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 28,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. added to a holding in Global X The Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 32.09%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.