Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp
- New Purchases: UNH, KLAC, NET, SNOW, MNKD,
- Added Positions: NOBL, FNDA, FNDX, ULTA, NAC, QQQ, PKW, AMZN, VZ, SCHF, GOOGL, TTD, BRK.B, ABBV, BMY, NVDA, SCHG, ARKK, BSJN, CHY, BSJO, CVS, NKX, SCHD, V, CAT, CRM, COST, DE, SHOP, MCD, PG, FB, PEP, PFE, SO, QCOM, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: HON, PYPL, PM, ARKW, SQ, T, XLK, MSFT, RTX, DIS, DOCU, TSLA, MRK, LMT, KMB, CSCO, XLI, XLV, SCHB, MO,
- Sold Out: BSJM, ARKG, NOC, BSJL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,353 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 90,724 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,739 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 134,527 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
- Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 724,237 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $277.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 621 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $391.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $5.37, with an estimated average price of $4.63. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 249.49%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $23.12.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.
