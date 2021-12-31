Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. Buys Ulta Beauty Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp

Investment company Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Ulta Beauty Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Cloudflare Inc, Snowflake Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, Northrop Grumman Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. owns 89 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 143,353 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 90,724 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,739 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.83%
  4. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 134,527 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  5. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) - 724,237 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $462.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $277.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 621 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.73 and $217.25, with an estimated average price of $168.37. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $391.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MannKind Corp (MNKD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in MannKind Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.05 and $5.37, with an estimated average price of $4.63. The stock is now traded at around $3.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc by 249.49%. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $364.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.99 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $23.12.

Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.



