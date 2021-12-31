New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Flex, , Post Holdings Inc
- New Purchases: EPAM, KD, AA, SITM, ZM, VEC, APLE, MCFT, HLI, TPB, THRY, CARS, ACEL, NMRK, GSKY, CPLG, ATEN, PSTL, CMBM, RKT, HRMY, BNL, FBRT, FBRT, MRVI, LYLT, ONL, DOUG, VHI, UHAL, HCKT, AXS, BXC, BRKR, CTBI, DENN, PFC, FC, CDMO, SBGI, SPWR, SRCE, WSBC, WLL, OPRX, TNET, IPI, STAG, HZNP, NVEE, VOYA, GOGO, CTT,
- Added Positions: TNDM, BLDR, CTRA, OLN, O, AWK, APPS, AMEH, IQV, PFGC, MRNA, AGCO, ALE, AMN, AZZ, VCEL, AYI, RAMP, NSP, AMG, A, ADC, Y, ADS, AMED, ACC, AEO, AFG, TVTY, AIG, AMT, THRM, ABC, AMKR, AIRC, ATR, WTRG, ARW, ARWR, ABG, ASH, AZPN, ASB, AIZ, AVT, CADE, CADE, BOH, OZK, BDC, BLFS, OPCH, BKH, BLKB, BYD, BCO, AZTA, CAL, BKE, CACI, CBRL, CBT, CCMP, ELY, CPT, CSL, CRI, CASY, CATY, CATO, CAR, CNOB, CENT, CPF, CAKE, CHE, PLCE, CHH, CHDN, CIEN, CRUS, CTRN, CHCO, CLH, TPR, CGNX, COHR, COHU, COLM, NNN, CMP, CPSI, CONN, COP, CNO, CNX, COO, CRVL, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CR, CFR, CW, LIVN, DBI, DAR, DECK, SITC, DVN, DXCM, DKS, DGII, DIOD, DCI, DOV, DRE, DY, EXP, EWBC, EGP, EME, EMR, OVV, WIRE, ENS, EPC, ETR, EPR, EQIX, EQT, EQR, EXEL, EXPE, EXR, EXTR, FNB, FCN, FDS, FICO, FHI, FNF, FBNC, FCFS, PACW, FFIN, FR, BANC, FLO, FLS, FLR, FORR, FOSL, BEN, FCX, FULT, GATX, GME, TGNA, IT, GD, GCO, GNTX, GBCI, EVRI, GT, GGG, GEF, GES, HAE, HAIN, HALO, HWC, HAFC, THG, HOG, HE, HR, EHC, HTLF, HSII, HELE, HLF, MLKN, HSKA, HXL, HIW, HFC, HUBB, MTCH, ICUI, DIN, IIVI, ITT, IDA, INDB, IIIN, IART, IPAR, IBOC, IPG, CSR, ZD, JBL, JACK, JBLU, JBSS, JW.A, JLL, KBH, KMT, KRC, KEX, KRG, KNX, KSS, KFY, KLIC, LHCG, SR, LKFN, GDEN, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LSCC, LAZ, LEG, LII, JEF, LECO, LFUS, LPX, MDU, MTG, MKSI, MSM, MAC, MANH, MAN, MRO, MAR, MTZ, MAT, MATW, MMS, MPW, MRCY, MCY, MMSI, MET, MIDD, MSEX, MSA, MTX, MHK, MUR, MYGN, NCR, NBR, HOPE, NFG, NATI, NOV, NTUS, NKTR, NEOG, NTCT, NTAP, NBIX, NJR, NYT, NEU, NXST, NI, NDSN, JWN, NOC, NWE, NUS, NUVA, OGE, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OHI, ASGN, OFIX, OSK, OMI, OXM, PNM, PSB, PZZA, PDCO, PTEN, PAYX, PKI, PRGO, PVH, PPC, PNFP, POLY, RL, AVNT, PCH, PBH, PSMT, PB, STL, QDEL, RLI, RES, RPM, RMBS, RPT, RRC, RYN, RRX, REG, RS, RNR, RGEN, RGP, REX, RHI, WRK, RGLD, RUTH, R, STBA, SAIA, SLG, SLM, SAFT, SAFM, BFS, SCHL, SGMS, SMG, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, SXT, SCI, SBNY, SIG, SLGN, SLAB, SSD, SLP, SKX, SAH, SON, SBSI, SWX, SWN, LSI, JOE, SM, STAA, STLD, SRCL, STRL, SF, SYNA, SNX, SNV, SKT, AXON, TDS, TPX, THC, TNC, TEX, TTEK, TCBI, TXRH, TXT, TBBK, THO, TKR, TR, TTC, ACIW, TREX, WEN, TRN, TGI, CUBE, UGI, UMBF, UCTT, UMPQ, UIS, PAG, UBSI, UCBI, URI, X, UTHR, UTL, KMPR, UVV, OLED, UHT, URBN, VLY, VMI, VSAT, VSH, WRB, WSFS, WAFD, GHC, WAT, WSO, WTS, WBS, WW, WERN, WST, WABC, WLK, WY, WSM, WTFC, WWD, WRLD, WWE, WOR, WEX, XRX, XLNX, TOWN, CROX, LQDT, GPRE, PRG, VNDA, POR, VG, HOMB, COWN, EVR, HBI, CVLT, WU, LMAT, DEI, OC, EBS, KBR, SBH, FSLR, IBKR, ACM, TTGT, JAZZ, G, MASI, TDC, ULTA, SCU, TITN, TWO, ARR, CELH, IRDM, DAN, CFX, TREE, HCI, HBCP, LOPE, IVR, LOCO, ADUS, FTNT, ARI, LEA, KAR, PEB, KRA, CIT, PDM, MXL, PRI, SPSC, RCM, FAF, SIX, HPP, LYB, ENV, WSR, SBRA, TRGP, WD, EXPI, MOS, MPC, SXC, ACHC, VAC, TRIP, CPRI, MTDR, YELP, CG, FIVE, GMED, BLMN, PNR, SRC, QLYS, SSTK, FANG, RH, CONE, TPH, APAM, TMHC, COTY, NWS, NWSA, DOC, REXR, SFM, IRT, FOXF, MUSA, SAIC, GLPI, BRX, ESNT, LGIH, OGS, CARA, GCI, INGN, QURE, PCTY, MC, SABR, TMST, HQY, SYF, KE, JYNT, SYNH, TBK, AXTA, STOR, JRVR, UE, SEDG, NSA, UNIT, COLL, GNL, WING, CABO, ENR, BLD, CC, KHC, OLLI, RUN, LITE, BNED, PEN, FLOW, HPE, MIME, GCP, RRR, NGVT, ATKR, KNSL, MEDP, FBK, ELF, VVV, DFIN, FLGT, ADNT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ORGO, PK, AM, KREF, IR, SGH, JHG, JBGS, BHF, FNKO, SAIL, NVT, TALO, WH, EPRT, BJ, IMXI, VRT, YETI, ETRN, DELL, FOXA, DOW, PLMR, IAA, GO, NVST, CRNC, PGNY, OTIS, LPRO, ACI, VNT, ASO, CNXC, CIVI, CIVI, DTM, VSCO, GXO, SLVM, CCSI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, POST, ACGL, LH, TNL, ICE, MOH, TOL, ANTM, FB, GOOG, QRVO, UNVR, BLL, BAC, C, WOLF, LHX, LAD, VTRS, WFC, CHTR, GPRO, BKR, REZI, MMM, ACN, ADBE, AFL, AMGN, BA, BMY, COF, CRL, CVX, CSCO, CLF, CL, STZ, DE, DUK, LLY, XOM, FDX, GS, HON, IBM, INTC, KR, LMT, MCD, MRK, MS, NSC, ON, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, SWK, TXN, UNP, RTX, UNM, MA, V, VC, HCA, ABBV, PYPL, CHX, CB, AMSF, T, HTH, APD, ALG, ALK, MDRX, ALL, MO, AXL, AEL, AXP, AMWD, AMP, ABCB, IVZ, APA, APOG, ARCB, MTOR, AGO, AN, AZO, ADP, TFC, BK, BANR, BAX, BDX, BBBY, BHE, BBY, BIIB, SAM, BDN, BRKL, BRO, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CNA, CSX, CTS, CAH, CAT, LUMN, CERN, CME, CI, CTXS, CLX, COKE, CMA, CMC, CMTL, CAG, CLB, GLW, CCI, CUTR, DHI, DAKT, DPZ, DD, BOOM, EOG, ESE, EBIX, DISH, ECL, EA, ECPG, PLUS, EL, EXPD, FMC, FAST, FSS, M, FITB, FCF, FSP, FDP, GPS, GE, GPC, GNW, GTY, GILD, ITGR, GBX, GFF, HRB, FUL, HNI, HAL, MNST, HIG, HVT, HCSG, HTLD, HSIC, HT, HSY, HPQ, HMN, SVC, HUM, ITW, INCY, TT, TILE, IP, IRM, J, K, KELYA, KEY, MDLZ, LKQ, LTC, LZB, LRCX, LXP, LNC, LNN, LYV, MTB, MCS, MAS, SPGI, MCK, CASH, MEI, MCHP, MAA, MOV, MLI, NVR, NP, NTGR, NYCB, NYMT, NWL, NEM, NWN, NUE, ORLY, IOSP, OMC, CNXN, PPG, PKG, PH, PENN, PBCT, PETS, PDCE, PNW, PBI, PLXS, POWL, POWI, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, DGX, RWT, RF, RMD, ROG, ROST, SPXC, SWM, SEE, SNBR, SWKS, SO, LUV, SPTN, SPPI, SMP, SCL, SYK, NLOK, TJX, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TEN, TER, TMP, TSCO, TG, TRST, TRMK, TUP, UFI, UHS, VRTX, VICR, VNO, WBA, WHR, WTW, INT, YUM, ZION, ZUMZ, SENEA, L, AAWW, HAYN, TDG, CSII, PGTI, EHTH, LDOS, AVAV, BR, TMUS, DAL, BGS, AROC, LL, ENSG, NX, DISCK, RGA, FF, VRTS, OPI, SEM, PMT, RILY, DG, EFC, FN, NXPI, FLT, NLSN, BKU, AMCX, HMST, APTV, LPI, REGI, BCOV, FRGI, BERY, RLGY, CDW, RMAX, TWTR, IBP, LE, NAVI, TSE, VRTV, CDK, BSIG, VSTO, ICHR, HWM, GPMT, CEIX, ILPT, CTVA, SLQT, VTOL,
- Sold Out: KSU, FLEX, TMX, HGV, DBRG, QSR, TECK, SPLK, HRC, LPLA, CCK, BECN, AVTR, STMP, KKR, LYFT, AXSM, CBSH, ESI, ZNGA, PGEN, BOWX, MDP, COR, UFS, AAOI, AR, RPAI, TCS, FRTA, BPMC, HRI, MCBS, CWH, RLGT, CADE, CADE, MBIN, RFL, FTDR, MEC, BRBR, HBT, OPEN, PLPC, BBSI, CAC, CMO, DSPG, BUSE, IBCP, IVC, MVBF, MTRX, MBWM, MORN, NHI, NR, OLP, VER, QCRH, RAVN, RGS, SGEN, UMH, ULH, WPC, CRD.A, IESC, PRIM, ARTNA, ECHO, HEAR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,585,207 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,944,842 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 517,192 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 357,630 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 962,621 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $468.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SiTime Corp (SITM)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 98,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: A10 Networks Inc (ATEN)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Hackett Group Inc (HCKT)
New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in The Hackett Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 1385.11%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olin Corp (OLN)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Olin Corp by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 189,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 95.74%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 940,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 645.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)
New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc by 266.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.Sold Out: Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.Sold Out: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.
