New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys EPAM Systems Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells Flex, , Post Holdings Inc

Albany, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys EPAM Systems Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Coterra Energy Inc, Olin Corp, sells Flex, , Post Holdings Inc, Arch Capital Group, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New York State Teachers Retirement System. As of 2021Q4, New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 1625 stocks with a total value of $51.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 18,585,207 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,944,842 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 517,192 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 357,630 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 962,621 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $468.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $16.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 220,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in SiTime Corp. The purchase prices were between $199.84 and $334.98, with an estimated average price of $263.74. The stock is now traded at around $205.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 98,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in A10 Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.1 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $14.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System initiated holding in The Hackett Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.64 and $22.36, with an estimated average price of $20.99. The stock is now traded at around $19.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 1385.11%. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $153.21, with an estimated average price of $135.42. The stock is now traded at around $125.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Olin Corp by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $48.56 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $56.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 189,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28. The stock is now traded at around $69.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225,577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 95.74%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 940,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 645.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 108,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System added to a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc by 266.94%. The purchase prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 41,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The sale prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $152.65 and $175.02, with an estimated average price of $165.19.

New York State Teachers Retirement System sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.