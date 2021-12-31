McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

- Added Positions: SPEM, IVV, SPDW, VB, VWO, VYM, MUB, VEA, VYMI, EBND, SHYG, RWO, SRLN, SUB, GWX, DES, NUEM, TIP, NUDM, VUG, BSV,
- Reduced Positions: BIL, VIG, PRF, VOT, BND, IWB, IWD, PXF, SUSA, VNQ, VOE,
For the details of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnamara+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 236,625 shares, 29.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,559,029 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,421,294 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,195,304 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 544,442 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.
