McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Marshfield, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 236,625 shares, 29.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,559,029 shares, 16.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,421,294 shares, 13.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,195,304 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 544,442 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 23.65%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $110.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.49%. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $67.81, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.