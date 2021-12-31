Montis Financial, LLC Buys Airbnb Inc, Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, Sells , Visa Inc, Boeing Co

New Purchases: ABNB, CVX, INTC, KO, IBM, T, BDX, WY, WHR, VIAC, GM, K, F, FISV, C, LEN.B, CP, TROW, Y, ABT, KMB, IDXX, DGX, TSN, QSR, DOW,

ABNB, CVX, INTC, KO, IBM, T, BDX, WY, WHR, VIAC, GM, K, F, FISV, C, LEN.B, CP, TROW, Y, ABT, KMB, IDXX, DGX, TSN, QSR, DOW, Added Positions: XOM, BRK.B, CSCO, FB, JPM, VZ, QCOM, MMM, DIS, CAT, GLD, GD, OTIS,

XOM, BRK.B, CSCO, FB, JPM, VZ, QCOM, MMM, DIS, CAT, GLD, GD, OTIS, Reduced Positions: AAPL, IEFA, EFA, AMZN, MINT, GOOGL, PG, SPY, HD, MA, CTRA, PEP, SYK, CBT, PFE,

AAPL, IEFA, EFA, AMZN, MINT, GOOGL, PG, SPY, HD, MA, CTRA, PEP, SYK, CBT, PFE, Sold Out: KSU, V, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Airbnb Inc, Chevron Corp, Intel Corp, Coca-Cola Co, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells , Visa Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Montis Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Montis Financial, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 193,311 shares, 24.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 278,707 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 112,715 shares, 9.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,293 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 24,041 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $127.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 13,073 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 136.98%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $72.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 65.99%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 73.36%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $308.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,952 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.87%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 124.32%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 74.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Montis Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.