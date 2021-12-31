Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, FIRST TR ETF VI, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Sempra Energy, Check Point Software Technologies
- New Purchases: FTXN, BSJQ, CP, ETG, BX, GRX, BIF, CII, EOI, BDJ, ETY, EXG, CHW, RVT, FSFG, IVT, BRP, KD, XLV, IFF, ACN, SAM, BF.B, CME, CMP, CAG, GSK, HBAN, T, INTU, MMP, PWR, SON, TSCO, WOR, GAB,
- Added Positions: REGN, PFLD, JAAA, AMGN, TPYP, GILD, BSJP, NOC, LHX, PYPL, BSCO, BSJN, BSJO, GSST, JMBS, VNLA, FTSM, GSIE, LDOS, WMT, BSCP, VRP, BIIB, PFF, HOLX, VZ, FV, CERN, IEFA, UTF, MSFT, BSCQ, KMB, DUK, COST, GLW, ETN, COP, CB, CVX, TLS, GHYB, CSX, IEMG, BLK, BRK.B, SCHG, BAC, AJG, HON, UPS, LEG, MMC, MCD, MRK, XOM, STM, CRM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, UNP, ECL, UNH, VFC, EPD, DIS, WM, WMB, LLY, PM, TSLA, PSX,
- Reduced Positions: FXL, FTGC, EEM, ON, SRE, SLQT, LIN, HIW, CHKP, CBSH, QTEC, FB, FXR, CODI, USB, BSCM, BSCN, BDX, SPY, VB, FTXR, FBT, FDN, SO, FXD, GBIL, SLV, VO, MS, MO, AMZN, ADM, CFFN, C, IBM, IP, MDLZ, DOW, VTRS, NTAP, NEM, PHG, RDS.A, ADBE, MRNA,
- Sold Out: AMLP, KSU, BSCL, BSJL, BBY, FNF, NTR, PRU, SNN, UAL, UNM, YELL, SLVM,
For the details of ATWOOD & PALMER INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwood+%26+palmer+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ATWOOD & PALMER INC
- FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 2,346,405 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 63,485 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%
- Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 117,094 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,160,576 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
- iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 1,023,959 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 84,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: INVESCO EXCHANGE T (BSJQ)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: InvenTrust Properties Corp (IVT)
Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $621.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E (PFLD)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E by 170.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 84,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 58.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc (UTF)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 264.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)
Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4250.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.Sold Out: (KSU)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.Sold Out: Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN)
Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32.
Here is the complete portfolio of ATWOOD & PALMER INC. Also check out:
1. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATWOOD & PALMER INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATWOOD & PALMER INC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs