Atwood & Palmer Inc Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, FIRST TR ETF VI, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Sempra Energy, Check Point Software Technologies

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, FIRST TR ETF VI, AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E, INVESCO EXCHANGE T, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, Sempra Energy, Check Point Software Technologies, Alerian MLP ETF, SelectQuote Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwood & Palmer Inc. As of 2021Q4, Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 457 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC) - 2,346,405 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 63,485 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 117,094 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 1,160,576 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14% iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET (IMTM) - 1,023,959 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 84,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHANGE T. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $22.81, with an estimated average price of $22.09. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $109.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc initiated holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $27.97, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 44.00%. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $621.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 40,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities E by 170.84%. The purchase prices were between $24.64 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $24.87. The stock is now traded at around $24.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 84,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 58.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $50.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.11%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc by 264.32%. The purchase prices were between $27.26 and $28.9, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4250.00%. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $21.16. The stock is now traded at around $20.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon. The sale prices were between $22.97 and $23, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76.

Atwood & Palmer Inc sold out a holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The sale prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32.