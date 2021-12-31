Verde Capital Management Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RingCentral Inc

New Purchases: QQQM, JKH, NVDA, EEMV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Verde Capital Management owns 40 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 362,227 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 91,412 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 505,436 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 281,756 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09% Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 263,656 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $145.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 61,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 22,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.