Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Verde Capital Management Buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RingCentral Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Verde Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, RingCentral Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Verde Capital Management owns 40 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verde Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verde+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verde Capital Management
  1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 362,227 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.00%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 91,412 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.17%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 505,436 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 281,756 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.09%
  5. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 263,656 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $145.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 61,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.19 and $76.33, with an estimated average price of $72.78. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 22,248 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $105.72, with an estimated average price of $71.11. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verde Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Verde Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Verde Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verde Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verde Capital Management keeps buying
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY