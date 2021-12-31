Secure Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotatio
- New Purchases: RDVY, QCLN, SCHD, ITA, FTXN, IHI, FXO, PFFA, QUAL, BNDX, XLP, XSD, ETSY, FDM, FTXO, PANW, GM, SBUX, XLE, PULS, PYPL, EQRR, DG, TOLZ, FDX, QTUM, FIW, XHB, PDP, IYW, CIL, BFIT, MP, AVGO, ILMN, D, CL, AZO, IYH, AMAT, WBA, SDPI,
- Added Positions: IVV, NVDA, FV, QQQ, VOO, JPM, VTIP, FTGC, DIA, VIG, TSLA, BNDW, VCIT, FB, FTEC, PFE, BIV, IJR, VO, TIP, DIS, DNL, LIT, XLK, CVX, XLRE, VTI, FALN, QCOM, VGIT, DEED, CRWD, FDHY, WMT, UPS, XLF, VTV, ESP, F, MRK, ICVT, HYDW, FLTR, VFQY, SRLN, RINF, PDI, ADBE, MIY, VCSH, AMZN, VGLT, VGSH, NKE, NID, XLV, NOBL, SCHA, XLU, XLI, HON, MYI, DAL, VCLT, VYM, SUSA, VGT, SHE, VFVA, ACCO, KBWB, NLY, CCL, CCI, EPD, GILD, NPK, TGT, MYJ, BUG, FMAT, MYN, GLDM, JMST, GD, XLY, MMM, MGV, SPY, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, XLB, GOOGL, HD, NOC, SGA, SNY, ATEN, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: FXL, FXR, QTEC, FXD, AAPL, FTXR, JPST, BA, JNJ, PEP, DTE, DBL, CRM, V, BMY, XAIR, VOOG, IWM, IWD, XRT, BLK, KR, COST, CWH, UNH, RTX, FHLC, SYK, NFLX, LMT, EMR,
- Sold Out: FCTR, PCI, PFFR, EMCB, FUBO, GE, DSL, PAWZ, LULU, IWC, MDT, STZ, IEFA, SRVR, XAR, MYC, SRNE,
For the details of Secure Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/secure+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Secure Asset Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,330 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,428 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,886 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 237,040 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 22,628 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45%
Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 108,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd (QCLN)
Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXN)
Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 58,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 269.51%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 237,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 97,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR)
Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (PFFR)
Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.74.Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (EMCB)
Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $72.69 and $74.72, with an estimated average price of $74.02.Sold Out: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)
Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
