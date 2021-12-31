Secure Asset Management, LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotatio

New Purchases: RDVY, QCLN, SCHD, ITA, FTXN, IHI, FXO, PFFA, QUAL, BNDX, XLP, XSD, ETSY, FDM, FTXO, PANW, GM, SBUX, XLE, PULS, PYPL, EQRR, DG, TOLZ, FDX, QTUM, FIW, XHB, PDP, IYW, CIL, BFIT, MP, AVGO, ILMN, D, CL, AZO, IYH, AMAT, WBA, SDPI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, NVIDIA Corp, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Secure Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Secure Asset Management, LLC owns 208 stocks with a total value of $247 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 180,330 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.66% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 58,428 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 43,886 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 237,040 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.01% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 22,628 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.45%

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 108,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 20,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.38 and $108.79, with an estimated average price of $104.1. The stock is now traded at around $102.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 13,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 66,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 17,920 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 58,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 269.51%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 11,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $45.57 and $51.48, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 237,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.53%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $353.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 28,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 97,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $35.31.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $23.15 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $23.74.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $72.69 and $74.72, with an estimated average price of $74.02.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuboTV Inc. The sale prices were between $15.4 and $33.87, with an estimated average price of $23.29.

Secure Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.