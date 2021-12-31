Sather Financial Group Inc Buys Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, TotalEnergies SE

New Purchases: PAYX, CRM, VIG,

Victoria, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp, Paychex Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2, TotalEnergies SE, Flex, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sather Financial Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Sather Financial Group Inc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 353,415 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,209 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 234,310 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,214,684 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 189,897 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $120.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $223.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 66.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $46.86, with an estimated average price of $44.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 556,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $201.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 124,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 90.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $20.97, with an estimated average price of $18.51. The stock is now traded at around $17.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 45,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 44.66%. The purchase prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The sale prices were between $14.12 and $16.81, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $49.79.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95.

Sather Financial Group Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.