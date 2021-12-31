Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Medtronic PLC, Retractable Technologies Inc
- New Purchases: KO, COST, IWM, XLRE, XLY, WTER,
- Added Positions: EPS, QQQ, DGRW, USMF, AFB, SCHG, LIT, DMF, DGRS, DON, XLV, WOR, XLB, XLF, VOO, XLI, MMD, PFD, MMU, IIM, F, ARCC,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, BIV, FMO, IEF, WFHY, ELD, NEE, PG, WMT, VSCO, USFR, XAR, LMT, LUV,
- Sold Out: DELL, MDT, RVP, NKE, PLTR, DKNG,
- WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 1,682,287 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 721,493 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.24%
- WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (USMF) - 1,115,342 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 184,843 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.45%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 561,096 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 371 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $182.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $59.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alkaline Water Co Inc (WTER)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Alkaline Water Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.74, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.45%. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $96.14, with an estimated average price of $88.63. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $129.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.62 and $90.61, with an estimated average price of $86.09. The stock is now traded at around $84.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,483 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 34.03%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Retractable Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.74 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.57.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Private Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.
