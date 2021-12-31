ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Sells ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, Coca-Cola Co
- New Purchases: SCHA, SCHD, DUK, AGCO, OEF, VIG, KMB,
- Added Positions: DIVO, IUSV, VOO, BIV, NOBL, SO, VTEB, IJH, BAC, ORCL, TRV,
- Reduced Positions: SMDV, FDL, IUSG, KO, HD, FGD, GPC, PG, RYF, HFC, AAPL, ITOT, ACWI, UNH, INTF, MPC, MSFT, CVX, TFC,
- Sold Out: T,
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 299,358 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,552 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
- ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 182,749 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 205,168 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 189,809 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 42,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 41,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Southern Co (SO)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
