ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Sells ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, Coca-Cola Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, Southern Co, Duke Energy Corp, sells ProShares Russell 2000 Div Growers ETF, First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun, Coca-Cola Co, AT&T Inc, Genuine Parts Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 299,358 shares, 16.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,552 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 182,749 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 205,168 shares, 9.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 189,809 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $93.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 42,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 41,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $118.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $196.36 and $220.94, with an estimated average price of $211.69. The stock is now traded at around $202.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 61.24%. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 68.29%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ForthRight Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.