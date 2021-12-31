Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Russia ETF

- New Purchases: SPY, JNK, SCJ, EWZ, IWM, SPXL, SLV, CSCO, WY, IDRV, DHI, HSKA, WMT, CBOE, META, TNA,
- Added Positions: SPLG,
- Reduced Positions: GLD,
- Sold Out: TLT, INDA, RSX, EWU, SQ, LVS, WYNN, SLGWF, EQIX, CMCSA, MKL, BRK.B, MA, FB, SPLK, NFLX, BSX, COST, FAST, SBUX, APTX, UBX, HD, ZM, BABYF, LMND, VLDR, LEV, GOEV, BFLY, AEVA, OGN, PTRA, FNF, NUEM, NUSC, SILJ, GRPN, ASM, INM, AMMJ, USAS, GEO, AGI, GPL, FSM, SYHBF, WKHS, CURLF, MMX, LUV, TOBAF, ACB, RGBP, HEXO, MOTS, UAL,
For the details of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/navigation+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 193,001 shares, 85.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 109,440 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) - 6,113 shares, 0.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 15,642 shares, 0.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 1,567 shares, 0.33% of the total portfolio. New Position
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.81%. The holding were 193,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 109,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.184800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.Sold Out: VanEck Russia ETF (RSX)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.Sold Out: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.
