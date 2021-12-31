Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Russia ETF

New Purchases: SPY, JNK, SCJ, EWZ, IWM, SPXL, SLV, CSCO, WY, IDRV, DHI, HSKA, WMT, CBOE, META, TNA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, sells iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, VanEck Russia ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Navigation Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $107 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 85.81%. The holding were 193,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61. The stock is now traded at around $106.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.12%. The holding were 109,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.69 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.184800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $145.78, with an estimated average price of $130.36. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The sale prices were between $30.97 and $33.32, with an estimated average price of $32.37.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Navigation Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.