LCM Capital Management Inc Buys Southern Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Diageo PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, Biogen Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SO, AMD, DEO, DUK, XEL, ACN, HON, AES, XLNX, DD, GSAT, GRNQ,
- Added Positions: AAPL, VFH, MSFT, GOOGL, NVDA, XLU, PYPL, FB, AMZN, PGX, TMO, CRM, QCOM, PEP, DIS, MCD, JNJ, WMT, AVGO, ADBE, COST, HD, RTX, UL, CVX, CSCO, YUM, CL, PG, PFE, ASML, GIS, GILD, LMT, PM, ABNB, WBA, NVS, VZ, SBUX, SWKS, SAP, ILMN, XOM, EMR, BMY, BAX, NAK, INTC, T,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, EFA, JPM, PLTR, VWO, AMRN, MARK, PLUG,
- Sold Out: BIIB, YUMC, PATH, CBAY,
For the details of LCM Capital Management Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lcm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LCM Capital Management Inc
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 37,170 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,100 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,631 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,044 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,736 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Diageo PLC (DEO)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: UiPath Inc (PATH)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.Sold Out: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY)
LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79.
Here is the complete portfolio of LCM Capital Management Inc. Also check out:
1. LCM Capital Management Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. LCM Capital Management Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LCM Capital Management Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LCM Capital Management Inc keeps buying