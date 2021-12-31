LCM Capital Management Inc Buys Southern Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Diageo PLC, Sells Tesla Inc, Biogen Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SO, AMD, DEO, DUK, XEL, ACN, HON, AES, XLNX, DD, GSAT, GRNQ,

SO, AMD, DEO, DUK, XEL, ACN, HON, AES, XLNX, DD, GSAT, GRNQ, Added Positions: AAPL, VFH, MSFT, GOOGL, NVDA, XLU, PYPL, FB, AMZN, PGX, TMO, CRM, QCOM, PEP, DIS, MCD, JNJ, WMT, AVGO, ADBE, COST, HD, RTX, UL, CVX, CSCO, YUM, CL, PG, PFE, ASML, GIS, GILD, LMT, PM, ABNB, WBA, NVS, VZ, SBUX, SWKS, SAP, ILMN, XOM, EMR, BMY, BAX, NAK, INTC, T,

AAPL, VFH, MSFT, GOOGL, NVDA, XLU, PYPL, FB, AMZN, PGX, TMO, CRM, QCOM, PEP, DIS, MCD, JNJ, WMT, AVGO, ADBE, COST, HD, RTX, UL, CVX, CSCO, YUM, CL, PG, PFE, ASML, GIS, GILD, LMT, PM, ABNB, WBA, NVS, VZ, SBUX, SWKS, SAP, ILMN, XOM, EMR, BMY, BAX, NAK, INTC, T, Reduced Positions: SPY, TSLA, EFA, JPM, PLTR, VWO, AMRN, MARK, PLUG,

SPY, TSLA, EFA, JPM, PLTR, VWO, AMRN, MARK, PLUG, Sold Out: BIIB, YUMC, PATH, CBAY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Co, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Diageo PLC, Duke Energy Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Biogen Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, UiPath Inc, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LCM Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, LCM Capital Management Inc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $129 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 37,170 shares, 14.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 40,100 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 53,631 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,044 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,736 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $202.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $102.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $116.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $339.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 539 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in UiPath Inc. The sale prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2.

LCM Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $3.23 and $4.6, with an estimated average price of $3.79.