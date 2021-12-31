Hixon Zuercher, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

New Purchases: IVV, EFA, EEM, AGG,

IVV, EFA, EEM, AGG, Added Positions: GS, BRK.B, GSIE, GSLC, MA, JNJ, LOW, GSSC, PYPL, SBUX, JPM, WMT, NEE, CAT, SYK, TSLA, AMZN, GOOGL, ICE, DLR, HON, PEP, MCD, AMT, COST, MSFT, GILD, ADBE, VZ, CRM, QCOM, FB, EW, XOM, SQ, ABT, ILMN, ORCL, PFE, LLY, DIS, T, INTU,

GS, BRK.B, GSIE, GSLC, MA, JNJ, LOW, GSSC, PYPL, SBUX, JPM, WMT, NEE, CAT, SYK, TSLA, AMZN, GOOGL, ICE, DLR, HON, PEP, MCD, AMT, COST, MSFT, GILD, ADBE, VZ, CRM, QCOM, FB, EW, XOM, SQ, ABT, ILMN, ORCL, PFE, LLY, DIS, T, INTU, Reduced Positions: MKTX,

MKTX, Sold Out: BIL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells MarketAxess Holdings Inc, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hixon Zuercher, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Hixon Zuercher, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,377 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,244 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,940 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,423 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 6,485 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $441.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $75.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 91.35%. The purchase prices were between $371.61 and $423.85, with an estimated average price of $396.02. The stock is now traded at around $343.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $303.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 15,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44.