Falcon Wealth Planning Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Celsius Holdings Inc, Dimensional International Value ETF, sells Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Sundial Growers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Falcon Wealth Planning. As of 2021Q4, Falcon Wealth Planning owns 78 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,196 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 190,356 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 79,611 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 373,123 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 93,223 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 93.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 233,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 157,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 95,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.47%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The sale prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31.

Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66.