Falcon Wealth Planning Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, JPMorgan Chase, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- New Purchases: CELH, DFIV, DFAX, PG, VOT, NKE, UNH, V, IVV, VO,
- Added Positions: PFF, BNDX, BND, VWO, VSS, VOE, VBR, VEU, IJT, VTV, SCZ, VNQ, IWP, AMZN, DWM, AAPL, VUG, TSLA, IEMG, MSFT, GOOG, FB, BAC, SPTM, VEA, XLF, BA, GOOGL, HD, NFLX, SCHC, IWN, EFV, COST, CL, VTI, QQQ, RDS.A,
- Reduced Positions: JPM, XLE, BK, VGSH, CMF, JNJ, DFUS, MGK, CVX, AGG, BKF,
- Sold Out: DFAI, DFAC, VZ, SNDL,
For the details of Falcon Wealth Planning's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/falcon+wealth+planning/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 254,196 shares, 14.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 190,356 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 79,611 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 373,123 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.73%
- Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 93,223 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55. The stock is now traded at around $46.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $161.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $218.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 936 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Falcon Wealth Planning initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $232.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (PFF)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 93.07%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 233,318 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.43%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 157,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 95,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 87.33%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2890.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 414 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 56.27%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $930.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Falcon Wealth Planning added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.47%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The sale prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $26.52 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.15.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL)
Falcon Wealth Planning sold out a holding in Sundial Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $0.92, with an estimated average price of $0.66.
