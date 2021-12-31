Steph & Co Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Trane Technologies PLC, AT&T Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp

New Purchases: LQD, HD, GUNR, MCD, DH, ACN, RVT, CSQ, ZTS, THQ, STIP, GDV, PMO, IEFA, INSI, PAI, WM, OSK, AMT, GNTX, ICE, NKE, NUE, MAS, AVK, BAX, ARCC, MA, GORO, NXPI, SCHW, BIIB, BDX, GWW, JBHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Regal Rexnord Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , The Home Depot Inc, sells Trane Technologies PLC, AT&T Inc, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, ON Semiconductor Corp, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Steph & Co. As of 2021Q4, Steph & Co owns 301 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPH & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/steph+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 73,634 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 53,226 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 145,309 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI) - 129,272 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 131,164 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%

Steph & Co initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $363.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $39.75, with an estimated average price of $38.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $253.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co initiated holding in Definitive Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $34.72. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $200.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.32%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 108,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co added to a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp by 350.63%. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $164.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 156.67%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2607.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 314.29%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 261 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Steph & Co sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Steph & Co sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33.

Steph & Co sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

Steph & Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.