Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Webster Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp

New Purchases: PRU, IWM, NVDA, ABNB, AMT, HEI, IEX, LOW, MLM, MDT, SPG, VMBS,

PRU, IWM, NVDA, ABNB, AMT, HEI, IEX, LOW, MLM, MDT, SPG, VMBS, Added Positions: SPYG, DTD, IEMG, IEFA, AGG, QUAL, SPYV, IJR, IJH, VEA, ICF, VOOV, SPY, TOTL, VO, BOND, SHW, AMZN, VOO, MCD, AAPL, ICSH, CVS, ESGE, ADP, V, BKNG, CSCO, COST, DIS, GE, EEM, ESGD, CWI, PG, EFA, NKE, IWB, IWR,

SPYG, DTD, IEMG, IEFA, AGG, QUAL, SPYV, IJR, IJH, VEA, ICF, VOOV, SPY, TOTL, VO, BOND, SHW, AMZN, VOO, MCD, AAPL, ICSH, CVS, ESGE, ADP, V, BKNG, CSCO, COST, DIS, GE, EEM, ESGD, CWI, PG, EFA, NKE, IWB, IWR, Reduced Positions: IVW, QQQ, VB, IWF, VOOG, JPM, DON, VIG, BAC, VOT, MSFT, CATY, VYM, SLYG, IWN, T, DES, MRK, SDY, A, SWK, DVY, CRM, UNH, RFG, VBK, VBR, FDL, XOM, EXC, DFAC, GOOG, VNQ, VZ, LHX, MDY, SLYV, MDYG, BSV, TGT, UNP, PFF, APD, ALGN, ADSK, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, DE, HIG, HUBB, INTC, IBM, POOL, USMV, IJK, IWD, JNJ, LLY, MKC, FB, PYPL, PBCT, PEP,

IVW, QQQ, VB, IWF, VOOG, JPM, DON, VIG, BAC, VOT, MSFT, CATY, VYM, SLYG, IWN, T, DES, MRK, SDY, A, SWK, DVY, CRM, UNH, RFG, VBK, VBR, FDL, XOM, EXC, DFAC, GOOG, VNQ, VZ, LHX, MDY, SLYV, MDYG, BSV, TGT, UNP, PFF, APD, ALGN, ADSK, BMY, CVX, CMCSA, DE, HIG, HUBB, INTC, IBM, POOL, USMV, IJK, IWD, JNJ, LLY, MKC, FB, PYPL, PBCT, PEP, Sold Out: WBS, GAL, HYS, HTA, VRNS, GD, GPN, LW, SWT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells JPMorgan Chase, Webster Financial Corp, Bank of America Corp, Healthcare Trust of America Inc, SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC owns 197 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connecticut+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,331,642 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,019,352 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.48% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 593,057 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.23% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 236,260 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,387,552 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.79%

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $109.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,667 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $201.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $233.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.37 and $149.8, with an estimated average price of $141.14. The stock is now traded at around $145.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $232.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.72%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 634,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 98.86%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 542,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.37%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $58.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 177,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2065.51%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 52,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $439.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 27.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.49 and $110.02, with an estimated average price of $109.35. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Webster Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $59.66, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc. The sale prices were between $97.15 and $99.11, with an estimated average price of $98.24.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $33.47.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $44.29 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $45.54.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.

Connecticut Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The sale prices were between $102.5 and $112.64, with an estimated average price of $108.37.